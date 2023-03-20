NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 15 recap: Twists, twists, twists 

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 returned with a bang on March 19, 2023, bringing in some enthralling action from one of the most packed episodes of the season yet. The latest episode of this year's edition of the show saw everything from corrupt cops and undercover operations to massive gang crackdowns, and kept viewers thoroughly entertained throughout the hour.

Titled The Other Shoe, the synopsis of the episode explained very little about what to expect this week, perhaps to not reveal the surprise that lay in the case. The synopsis for NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 15 reads:

"Sam Hanna must go undercover as a fighter to catch the leader of a gang dealing drugs on the streets."

The case was far more complicated than just Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) going for an ordinary undercover operation. This episode of NCIS: Los Angeles is available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 15 recap - Ellen Whiting's untimely return

The biggest surprise of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 15 was undoubtedly the return of Ellen Whiting (Karina Logue). The episode begins with Ellen appearing at Marty Deeks' (played by Eric Christian Olsen) doorsteps, looking disheveled and injured.

She asks Deeks to do her a favor as he owed her for a lot of things in the past. Ellen does not request or beg for help, but simply asks him to do something crucial. She reveals that she was investigating a possible connection between dirty cops and the fentanyl drug trade when things went wrong. Viewers then learn that Ellen was caught and was soon pinned to the murder of her informant.

Ellen further reveals that she is unable to use her credit cards or phone without being tracked. She also explained that she came to Deeks because she could not trust anyone else for this. Deeks does step up to help her, and they soon start to uncover the mystery. The former then decides to bring in Kilbride (Gerald McRaney).

While consulting with the admiral, Ellen reveals more information about whatever happened. She explains that it all started with her telling Roundtree (Caleb Castille) about Officer McNeil’s punishment. She was allegedly pressurized by people to force Roundtree to drop the complaint, and her job was also threatened. However, Ellen decided not to play ball with the criminals.

Instead, Ellen went on to investigate McNeal and made a more sinister discovery. McNeal and other officers seemed to be stealing fentanyl from drug dealers and then selling it back on the street. Soon, the culprits set up a trap and lured Ellen in, who was then attacked and forced to run for her life. She then reached Deeks' doorstep.

After a brief drama with Roundtree's stringent morals, Ellen finally got the green light to follow Price, whom she suspected of foul play, and soon discovered a link to the gang. One of the biggest drug dealers in the trade, the gang also ran a bare-knuckle fighting ring.

At this point in the story, Roundtree suggests bringing in Sam Hanna as he is strong, big, and good at boxing. Using his cover, the NCIS team starts to investigate the ring. After Sam Hanna gets sufficiently close to the gang leader named Odin, the plan is put in motion. DEA and NCIS work together to bring down the organization, leading to the arrest of all the members of the drug trade and the corrupt cops.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 15 ended with Whitling's name being cleared and her resuming duty as an officer.

NCIS: Los Angeles will return with a new episode next week. Stay tuned for more exciting events to unfold.

