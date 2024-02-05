NCIS: Hawai’i season 3: Release date, where to watch and more

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 is scheduled to be released on February 12, 2024, on the usual network, CBS. The third season of the show will bring back police procedural plots continuing with the tussle between criminals and authorities in the island of Hawai’i.

The plot, a spinoff of the original police thriller NCIS, revolves around a fictional team of Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents led by special agent Jane Tennant. Based in the Pearl Harbour Field Office, the team investigates crimes connected to National security and the military.

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 is part of the fourth series in the NCIS franchise, which includes NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, with NCIS: Sydney following that.

The first season of this spinoff dropped on CBS in September 2021 followed by a second season in September 2022. The show was renewed for a third season in February 2023, and filming started in December that year.

Most of the main cast is expected to continue with some new additions. Moreover, there will be some guest actors and Cool J as a crossover actor from NCIS: Los Angeles.

When and where would NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 arrive?

With CBS Studios being one of the production companies in charge of the show, NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 is exclusively created for the CBS channel and will arrive on it. Additionally, viewers with subscriptions for the premium plan for Paramount Plus can also watch the show when it airs on CBS.

Fresh releases on CBS are often available on select live TV streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Hulu with live TV. Interested viewers may tap into these options.

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 is slated to drop on CBS on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 10 pm ET.

As most of the geolocations allowed to access the show will watch the show at the same time, the timing for release will be different. The timings for some of the regions are mentioned below:

Hawaii Time Monday, February 12, 2024, at 5 pm Pacific Time Monday, February 12, 2024, at 7 pm Central Time Monday, February 12, 2024, at 9 pm Eastern Time Monday, February 12, 2024, at 10 pm Ontario, Canada Time Monday, February 12, 2024, at 10 pm Brazil Time Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 12 am Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 3 am Central European Time Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 4 am

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 will be aired in its Monday time slot, just after NCIS season 21, making it an NCIS bonanza for fans.

Expected plot of NCIS: Hawai’i season 3

The plot of NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 will pick up after the cliffhanger of season 2. It will see Jane Tennant and her team facing new challenges, including data breaches, that may put National security at risk.

They may also investigate a series of murders and their connection to a cartel. The inclusion of colleague, special agent Lucy Tara, is an important highlight of the season.

The premiere episode is titled Run and Gun as per TV Line. The synopsis for the show reads:

“Run and Gun (Part 1) – After passing her medical and psych evaluations, Tennant is surprised to see Sam Hanna (NCIS’ Los Angeles’ LL Cool J) conducting her final interview to clear her return to work. Also, when the team discovers a breach in the U.S. Marshal’s database, Sam joins Tennant in Las Vegas to locate the hacker.”

Sam Hanna’s character, belonging to NCIS: Los Angeles, had a crossover in season 2 of NCIS: Hawai’i and was appreciated by the viewers. Put in the poster for the upcoming season, Cool J's character promises to play a significant role in the show.

Some of the other plotline possibilities could be Tennant trying to track her fugitive former mentor who escaped custody in the season 2 finale. Moreover, the show has a history of presenting standalone cases, and the plot may have some of those including cartel-linked murders.

Also, there will likely be a story arc to include new arrival special agent Lucy Tara into action.

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3: Cast and trailer explored

The cast of NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 brings back the regular team of special agent Jane Tennant played by Vanessa Lachey. Joining her are:

Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman Noah Mills as Jesse Boons Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik Kian Talan as Alex Tennant Mahina Napoleon as Julie Tennant Anthony Ruivivar as Daniel Tennant Enver Gjokaj as Captain Joe Milius Sharif Atkins as Captain Norman Gates Seana Kofoed as Commander Carla Chase LL Cool J as Sam Hanna

While Julie White may be part of the upcoming show as Tennant’s fugitive mentor, if the plot covers that arc of the story, there's no confirmation about the same from the production team.

Moreover, Henry Ian Cusick’s inclusion in NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 is also not confirmed yet.

CBS has released a trailer for the show on Instagram, and it's expected to arrive on YouTube anytime soon. The show is likely to have 22 episodes for this season.

Watch out for NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 to drop on February 12, 2024, 10 pm ET, on the CBS channel, streaming partner, Paramount+ and live TV platforms on YouTube, Hulu and Fubo.