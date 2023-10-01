Is NCIS: Hawai'i returning for season 3? Details explored after WGA strike

CBS’s spinoff of the original NCIS series, NCIS: Hawai’i, follows the impressive career of the first female special agent in charge of the NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant. The series has seen the release of 2 seasons, with the Season 2 finale being released on 22 May 2023.

Since then, fans have constantly clamored for news about a potential season 3 for the show. In February 2023, CBS announced that it plans to release both NCIS: Hawai’i’s Season 3 and Season 21 of the original NCIS series. Since then, however, considering the industry-wide effects of the WGA strike, no update about a potential release date has come out.

NCIS: Hawai’i season release date not yet updated by CBS

The shooting and subsequent release delay is not down to the network alone. The Writer’s Guild of America is on strike indefinitely, although rumors suggest it might soon end. The strike has resulted in a production delay across the entire industry, and CBS is also in the same boat.

A range of unforeseen challenges have come up, so CBS has not yet given out any update for season 3 of NCIS: Hawai’i. Apart from NCIS: Hawai’i, production for Season 20 of the original series has also been halted for now. Since releasing information about the renewal of both shows, the network has not yet given out any updates for fans.

Considering the production delays and the rumored end to the strike, the show cannot be expected to release this year. CBS is rumored ot be working hard to reach agreements with writers and other staff currently on strike. However, a deal has not yet been brokered, so it is speculative that shooting might have begun for Season 3.

The paralyzed production process means that the network is in no position to give any reasonable update on the release of season 3. If the strike comes to a conclusion in the next month, the show will resume production and may be released in early 2024.

However, if it extends for longer, NCI: Hawai’i can be expected to be one of many shows and movies that will be postponed further.

The silver lining is that NCIS: Hawai’s has a bonafide viewer base worldwide, unlike a range of other CBS offerings. This means that even if the strikes extend, the show will eventually see the release of season 3. The global viewer base is why CBS was quick to announce the renewal even before season 2 had ended.

LL Cool J to reprise role in NCIS: Hawai’i

Boasting a diverse and talented cast, Vanessa Lachey’s portrayal of Jane Tennant, in particular, has impressed fans and critics alike. The first female agent to supervise NCIS: Pearl Harbour, Lachey’s character, has been credited with offering a fresh and unique perspective on the show, leading to immense popularity.

Apart from Lachey, the talented cast includes the likes of Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Tori Anderson, and Jason Antoon. All the significant actors are also expected to be part of season 3. Furthermore, American rapper LL Cool J, who was previously part of NCIS: Los Angeles, is also said to be part of season 3 to reprise his role as Sam Hanna.

While fans have undoubtedly been dished out a longer waiting time than expected, the loyal viewer base of the show means that season 3 is scheduled to be released at some point. Further updates about its production can be expected in the coming time.