What time will NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 17 air on CBS? Release date, plot, what to expect, and more

NCIS: Hawai'i season 2, the latest season of the police procedural crime action show, makes its arrival with its new episode 17, exclusively on the CBS TV Channel on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 10.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Created by Jan Nash, Christopher Silber, and Matt Bosack, the series has received a lot of positive responses due to its engrossing plotlines and gripping acting by the lead cast members.

Fans of NCIS: Hawai'i have been eagerly waiting to see what the new episode of season 2 has in store for them. This comes after season 2 episode 16, titled, Family Ties, which featured a series of interesting events, including a case involving an unlikely bandit.

NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 17 has been titled Money Honey

NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 17 plot explored

Scheduled to be released this Monday, March 20, 2023, at 10 pm ET, the highly anticipated episode 17 of the show's second season has been titled, Money Honey. Megan Bacharach has acted as the writer of the new episode, while Loren Yaconelli has served as the director.

The official synopsis for season 2 episode 17, Money Honey reads:

"Milius returns to Hawai'i as the NCIS team pursues a dangerous high-value U.S. Government target with the help of a unique informant; Tennant and Daniel deal with Alex's acceptance into the Naval Academy."

The official description for the episode provides the audience with hints about what is about to come their way in the new episode. Viewers will see the return of the Deputy Chief of Staff to Commander, Captain Joe Milius, as the entire team will work together on a high-profile and deadly case. The new episode will also showcase Daniel and Tennant dealing with Alex being accepted to the prestigious Naval Academy.

Take a closer look at the NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 cast list

The cast list for the show's current season includes:

Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant

Ronda Kahana Williams as young Jane Tennant

Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman

Noah Mills as Jesse Boone

Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara

Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik

Tori Anderson as Kathrine Marie "Kate" Whistler

Kian Talan as Alex Tennant

Season 2 of the CBS series was released on September 19, 2022. The procedural series' official description, given by CBS, reads as follows:

"The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of Hawai'i as the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor takes command. She and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island itself. This NCIS: Hawai'i team is a skilled mix of mainland transplants who’ve re-located to the tranquility of the Pacific and wizened locals who know their mahalo from kapu."

Don't forget to catch episode 17 of NCIS: Hawai'i season 2, which arrives on the CBS Network this Monday, March 20, 2023, at 10.00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes