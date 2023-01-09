What time will NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 10 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details explored

NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 10 will air on CBS from 9.00-10.00 pm, ET/PT on Monday, January 9, 2023. The show follows a special agent in charge of a fictional team of agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service based in Hawaii.

NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Kathrine Marie "Kate" Whistler, and Kian Talan as Alex Tennant in lead roles.

Season 1 of the show aired from September 20, 2021, to May 23, 2022, and consisted of 22 episodes in total. The series is a spinoff of NCIS and is the fourth series in the hit franchise.

Tennant, Jimmy Palmer, and Sam Hanna get captured in season 2 episode 10 of NCIS: Hawai'i

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Deep Fake reads:

"Tennant, Jimmy Palmer and Sam Hanna find themselves captured with a woman who claims to be a CIA agent demanding intel from the team."

In the episode, Tennant, Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), and Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) will find themselves taken prisoner by a woman who claims to be a CIA agent demanding intel from the team.

Jesse, Ernie, Whistler, and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) will learn about an asset that arrived recently in Hawaii and could be associated with several assassinations overseas.

What happened in episode 9 season 2 of NCIS: Hawai'i?

The previous episode of NCIS: Hawai'i was titled Desperate Measures and saw recovering opioid addict Army Sergeant Santino being the suspect in the killing of DEA agent Bree Foster. Santino kidnapped Commander Chase to have her perform an autopsy on Foster's corpse.

Chase could tell that Santino didn't kill the woman. Tennant, Boone, and Holman arrived at the location where Santino was keeping Chase and Foster's corpse. Tennant convinced Santino to let Chase go so she could take Foster's corpse to an actual autopsy lab and take her hostage instead.

Santino reluctantly agreed, but soon the DEA team arrived, neutralized Santino, and rescued Tennant. Back at the office, Tennant, Whistler, and Malik listened to a wiretap between Novak and a woman whose name was not revealed in the recording. However, Tennant recognized her as Agent Vreeland.

The NCIS team arrived at a parking structure before Vreeland could kill Santino in a "prisoner transport."

What is NCIS: Hawai'i about?

The show stars Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, the Special Agent in Charge of a team of agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service based in Hawaii. In March 2022, the series was renewed for a second season, which premiered on September 19, 2022.

The show's synopsis on IMDB reads:

"Follow a team of Naval criminal investigators who operate on the Hawaiian islands."

NCIS: Hawai'i was created by Christopher Silber, Jan Nash, and Matt Bosack. It is a spinoff of NCIS by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill.

Randy Sutter, Joshua Rexon, and Yalun Tu serve as the show's producers with every episode running for about 45 minutes.

