LL Cool J advises Canelo Alvarez after loss against Dmitry Bivol

In a brief interview with Fight Hub TV, LL Cool J took a moment to share his thoughts about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol fight.

He stated this about Canelo:

"It's boxing. He went up in weight, it's tough. The boy has skills. Big man with skills, smaller man with skills, these things happen. But he'll be fine, he's got to keep going. He's got to suck it up. Plus, he's got to throw the jab. Footwork."

Alvarez moved up in weight from his usual super middleweight division at 168 to meet Dmitry Bivol in the ring in the light heavyweight division at 178 pounds. The Mexican and Russian boxers went the full distance in their fight, with Bivol putting on a dominant display throughout their entire bout.

The judges scored it as a unanimous decision win for Dmitry Bivol (115-113, 115-113, 115-113), making it one of the biggest upsets in recent boxing history. Most fans and boxing athletes alike had predicted Alvarez would win.

Bivol controlled the fight with his height and reach, which caused major problems for Alvarez, who is known to be one of the world's best counter-punchers. Perhaps LL Cool J's advice will be utilized as Canelo Alvarez's team returns to the drawing board when discussing the gameplan for his next bout.

Potential next fights for Canelo Alvarez

There have been a few names discussed when talking about the next fight for Canelo Alvarez.

A rematch with Dmitry Bivol is on the cards, and Bivol even expressed a potential interest in trying to drop down to super middleweight. However, he has also stated it is not his priority or ultimate goal to have a rematch with Canelo, so fight fans may have to wait to see the two meet in the ring again.

Another potential fight for Canelo is a trilogy bout with Gennadiy Golovkin.

In their first fight, it came to a split draw. In their rematch, Canelo came away with the victory, but some critics stated it was not as convincing as it should have been.

Eddie Hearn, promoter of Matchroom Boxing, stated that he believes the Alvarez vs. 'GGG' 3 fight is the one to make right now if a Bivol rematch is not on the cards.

