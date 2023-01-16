What time will NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 11 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more

The highly awaited episode 11 of NCIS: Hawai'i season 2, is all set to make its debut this Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10.00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on CBS Network. The episode will also be available on the streaming platform Paramount+, on the same day.

Fans of NCIS: Hawai'i have been buzzing with anticipation to see how the upcoming episode will unfold and what new cases it will bring to the table, especially since the previous episode, titled, Deep Fake, had a series of arresting events, including a crossover between NCIS: Hawai'i, NCIS, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Agent Pike to go undercover in NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 11

In season 2 episode 10, viewers witnessed Sam Hanna, Jimmy Palmer, and Tennant ending up in a highly risky situation as they were captured with a woman who claimed to be a CIA agent and demanded crucial intel from them.

Episode 11 of the second season has been titled, Rising Sun. The director and writer for the episode are yet to be revealed by CBS. As per the official synopsis for the upcoming episode, released by the popular network:

"Agent Pike is ambushed while working under cover with a local Japanese crime family; Kai goes deeper into his investigation regarding an old friend turned criminal."

Take a closer look at the promo video clip for the episode.

The official synopsis and the promo video on YouTube provide fans with clues and glimpses of what the latest episode will offer them. By the looks of the official synopsis, it is evident that the episode is going to be full of some highly riveting events.

Agent Pike will be seen working as an undercover agent and getting ambushed. The episode will also showcase agent Kai being deeply engaged in a complicated case involving one of his old friends.

The official trailer also displays the agents searching for weapons on a mysterious ship. It seems like the episode is bound to take the audience on a stimulating rollercoaster ride.

Cast list for season 2 of the hit show

The promising cast list for the second season of the spin-off series on CBS includes Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Kian Talan as Alex Tennant, Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, and several other actors.

Matt Bosack, Christopher Silber, and Jan Nash have acted as creators of the CBS series. Larry Teng, Christopher Silber, Matt Bosack, and Jan Nash are the executive producers for season 2, while Joshua Rexon, Randy Sutter, and Yalun Tu have served as producers.

