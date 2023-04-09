NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 18 on CBS - Release date, air time, promo, and more details explored

NCIS: Hawai'i season 6 episode 18 is expected to air on CBS on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The gripping action-procedural drama series focuses on the lives of various special agents who are willing to go to extreme lengths to save people's lives and keep the city free of criminals.

The series stars Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant in the lead role, along with many others portraying significant supporting roles. The show is helmed by noted filmmakers and writers Christopher Silber, Jan Nash, and Matt Bosack.

NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 18 focuses on Tennant interrogating a suspect on a helicopter

A short promo for NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 18 offers a glimpse of the various crucial events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled Bread Crumbs, the upcoming episode will focus on Tennant questioning a suspect on a helicopter. However, things take a shocking turn after the helicopter crashes and Tennant needs to save herself as well as the others with her.

Here's Rotten Tomatoes' short synopsis of the episode:

''When Tennant interrogates a suspect during his helicopter transfer and the helicopter crashes, she must utilize her skills to save herself and the other passengers.''

The previous episode, titled Money Honey, depicted Milius returning to Hawai'i, following which the team set out to hunt down a US government target with the help of an informant. Elsewhere, things got more interesting after Alex was accepted into the Naval Academy.

With a number of crucial events set to unpack in the remaining episodes, viewers can expect a thrilling road ahead as the current season heads towards its conclusion and looks to lay the foundation for the new installment.

Critics have mostly praised the series' gripping plot and performances by the cast, among various other things. It is a spinoff of the iconic NCIS series and enjoys a strong viewership.

What is NCIS: Hawai'i about? Plot, cast, and more details

NCIS: Hawai'i tells the story of a fearless woman named Jane Tennant, who heads a team of highly efficient and competent special agents. It depicts the various kinds of complex cases that they need to tackle whilst also focusing on their personal lives. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode:

''The first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way.''

The description further reads,

''Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.''

Vanessa Lachey stars as protagonist Jane Tennant, and her performance is one of the show's biggest highlights. Lachey effortlessly portrays her character's determination and mental strength with stunning ease.

Apart from NCIS: Hawai'i, Vanessa Lachey is widely known for The Bold and the Beautiful, Truth Be Told, and many more. Other key supporting cast members include Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, and Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, among many more.

Don't miss the new episode of NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 on CBS on Monday, April 10, 2023.

