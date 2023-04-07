New Girl and 4 popular TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in April 2023

Netflix has announced the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving the streaming platform in April 2023. Every month, the streaming platform refreshes its library of content by removing certain titles in order to release new content. April’s list sees the removal of a bunch of great TV shows and movies, including Leap Year, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and all seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead.

Fan-favorite movies like Brokeback Mountain, 30 Minutes or Less, Forrest Gump, It, and The Lord of the Rings trilogy will be leaving Netflix soon. April also sees the exit of beloved TV shows like all three seasons of Turbo Fast, The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show, and all five seasons of The IT Crowd. While loyal Netflix viewers are bound to be disappointed by the removal of most of these titles, one particular exit is sure to leave fans upset.

All seven seasons of popular American sitcom New Girl will be unavailable to stream on Netflix from April. One of Netflix’s most popular shows, the Zooey Deschanel-led series follows the adventures of Jessica Day, a quirky and offbeat woman in her thirties who moves into an apartment with three single men, Nick, Schmidt, and Winston, after a difficult breakup.

Well-received by audiences and critics alike, New Girl received critical acclaim for its sharp writing, talented ensemble cast, and fresh take on the classic sitcom format. Following its exit from Netflix, the series will be streaming on Hulu and Peacock.

Here’s a look at some of the other titles being removed from Netflix this month.

What’s leaving Netflix in April 2023

1) Married at First Sight (Season 10)

Married at First Sight is a reality TV show where a group of singles agree to marry each other without meeting beforehand, as they are matched by a team of relationship experts based on factors such as personality, interests, and values.

Married at First Sight has been a popular and controversial show, with some praising it for its unique premise and exploration of the complexities of marriage, while others criticized it for its seemingly superficial approach to such a serious commitment.

The show is currently in its 17th season and can be watched on Lifetime and Hulu.

2) Road to Perdition

Directed by Sam Mendes, this 2002 crime drama is based on a graphic novel by Max Allan Collins and Richard Piers Rayner. The movie is set during the Great Depression and follows Michael Sullivan, a hitman for an Irish-American mob boss during the Great Depression era, who goes on the run with his son after a job goes wrong. Starring Tom Hanks, Paul Newman, and Jude Law, the film explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, and father-son relationships.

Road to Perdition was a critical and commercial success, receiving positive reviews for its performances, direction, and storytelling.

Road to Perdition can be rented or purchased on digital platforms like Amazon Video or iTunes.

3) Den of Thieves

Den of Thieves is a 2018 action thriller film directed by Christian Gudegast that features Gerard Butler, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and Pablo Schreiber. The movie centers around an elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who attempt to stop a group of highly skilled bank robbers from robbing the Federal Reserve Bank.

The movie received mixed reviews from critics but was praised for its intense action sequences and strong performances from its cast.

Den of Thieves is available to stream on Lionsgate Play and can be purchased or rented on various platforms like Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Google Play.

4) Empire State

Directed by Dito Montiel, Empire State is a 2013 crime drama film starring Liam Hemsworth, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Emma Roberts. The movie is based on the true story of the 1982 armored car heist that took place at the Empire State Building in New York City, one of the largest cash robberies in American history. The story revolves around two childhood friends who rob an armored car repository and the detective who sets out to stop them.

Empire State received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising the performances of the cast while others criticized the film's pacing and lack of tension.

The movie is available to stream on various platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Google Play.

While the departure of some titles is expected due to expiring licensing agreements, it certainly comes as a disappointment for fans who have been avidly streaming these programs for months or even years. However, subscribers need not be disheartened because with the departure of old titles comes the arrival of new content.

Poll : 0 votes