Night Has Fallen : cast, tentative release date, and everything we know so far

Night Has Fallen will be the fourth film in the Has Fallen franchise. The first movie was released in 2013 and was named Olympus Has Fallen. It was followed by London Has Fallen in 2016 and Angel Has Fallen in 2019.

Gerard Butler has played the United States Secret Service agent Mike Banning in all the previous movies and will continue doing so in Night Has Fallen. He's also been confirmed for future sequels as well. The movies have been met with mixed reviews but grossed $523 million worldwide.

Morgan Freeman's Alan Trumbull will most likely join him in the upcoming movie.

Night Has Fallen will probably be released in 2023, but there has not been a confirmation yet

Traditionally, every Has Fallen movie has taken 3 years to release since its previous film, but the upcoming movie could be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If it is made, Night Has Fallen could be released by the end of 2023.

Unfortunately, the plot of the upcoming film has been kept under wraps, but Mike Banning will probably face new challenges after the events of Angel Has Fallen. Even his father, Clay, is living with him now.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Butler revealed that there would be some crazy action sequences and stunts in Night Has Fallen.

He said,

"We have a script for that, but I haven't been working on it at the moment. We have a really fun idea, it just needs to be to be developed. But it's been fun recently, making action. I will say — I want to play more the Tom Hanks of action movies.

After stating that he wants to be the Tom Hanks of action movies, he also said,

Let me take a break from the Mike Banning, where it's literally seven or eight full-on fight sequences in every movie, fistfights. And actually claiming the characters that are real, who have to pull something extraordinary out of themselves that an audience can really identify with because that's what we need right now."

He continued,

"We need, in a way, real heroes. Life is tough, it's a bit of an escape and I think to go and see movies like this and put yourself in those kind of hellish challenging scenarios and then be able to walk back out again, but maybe take some ideas from, or just some inspiration from it and have had a lot of fun, is cool. It's great to make those movies that are an escape."

Night Has Fallen will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh and written by Robert Mark Kamen & Ric Roman Waugh.

What was the first movie of the franchise Olympus Has Fallen about?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the 2013 American action thriller Olympus Has Fallen followed a North Korean-led guerrilla assault on the White House and focused on former Secret Service agent Mike Banning's (Gerard Butler) efforts to rescue U.S. President Benjamin Asher.

The film's description, according to IMDb, reads,

"Secret Service agent Mike Banning finds himself trapped inside the White House in the wake of a terrorist attack and works with national security to rescue the President from his kidnappers."

The film was produced by Antoine Fuqua, Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel, Ed Cathell III, Danny Lerner, and Mark Gill. Conrad W. Hall and Trevor Morris helmed the cinematography and music.

