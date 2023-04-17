When do new episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i air on CBS? Release date, what to expect, and more

After recently returning from a hiatus, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i fans are yet again set for another round of delays as the flagship show and its newest spinoff are not going to air at their scheduled time on April 17, 2023. Instead, both shows will return on May 1, 2023. This means that fans will have to go a couple of weeks without witnessing the action from these two very popular shows.

Thankfully, the other spinoff of the franchise, which is also considered the most popular one in the long line of spinoffs, NCIS: Los Angeles did return on April 16, and will have another episode next week. But sadly, the series, which is set to end soon, will take another break after April 23, 2023. This is quite an abrupt schedule that will not impress fans of the show at all.

The good news is that both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have some intriguing drama awaiting when they return to the TV screens.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i upcoming episodes: What to expect from the two CBS shows?

Thankfully, CBS did not keep the details of the upcoming episodes hidden, giving both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i fans something to look forward to in the coming weeks amidst the rounds of delays and abrupt scheduling.

There is no explicit reason revealed for these delays. This is likely due to scheduling conflicts with other programs and the need to schedule in a way that would complete the season in time. This is a common occurrence for shows during this time of the year.

For NCIS: Hawai'i, the upcoming episode is titled Cabin Fever. It will deal with an intriguing case of an astronaut's death during a simulation program. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"After the mysterious death of an astronaut in a highly sensitive Mars simulation, the NCIS team must send Ernie into the habitat to investigate alone."

This episode is directed by Kurt Jones.

For the original NCIS, the upcoming episode is titled In the Spotlight and it will deal with Agent Knight's great work. The synopsis is rather brief with not much to take away. It reads:

"Agent Knight goes viral for saving a mother and child from a potentially fatal car accident."

This episode is directed by Rocky Carroll.

More about the NCIS franchise

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i are both part of the massive NCIS universe, which was kickstarted by the original show in 2003. The media franchise was created by Donald P. Bellisario. All the shows under the name of NCIS deal with military-related criminal investigations based on the Naval Criminal Investigative Service of the United States Department of the Navy.

The first spinoff of the show came in 2009 with NCIS: Los Angeles, which is currently in its final season. The other two spinoffs include NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawaiʻi in 2014 and 2021, respectively. According to Wikipedia, the series in total amounts to 967 episodes across 43 seasons of television, making it one of the biggest franchises.

All the episodes from NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i are currently available for streaming on Paramount+.

