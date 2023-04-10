What time will NCIS season 20 episode 18 air on CBS? Release date, promo, cast, and more details

NCIS, CBS's most prominent crime drama series and one of the most eminent shows of all time, is all set to return for a new episode this week. The long-running CBS show proved last week that it still has a lot of fuel left and can surprise fans even in its 20th season.

The upcoming episode of the show is titled Head Games. It will premiere on CBS on April 10, 2023, bringing back all the drama that is expected from a show of this stature. The upcoming episode will air at 8:00 pm EST.

It will follow the case of a Navy lieutenant who is accused of the attempted murder of her husband. This will possibly lead to an excellent episode shrouded in mystery and filled with some great detective work.

NCIS season 20, episode 18 will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS season 20 episode 18 sneak peek: A stabbing gone wrong?

A sneak peek from the upcoming episode of the show depicts the team getting into the specifics of a case where a man was stabbed. His wife, the lieutenant, is allegedly the prime suspect in the case, having taken some suspicious steps after the stabbing.

As the synopsis states, the lieutenant is being accused of "trying" to kill her husband. It is safe to assume that the stabbing the team is talking about in the sneak peek has probably gone the wrong way for the killer.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by CBS, reads:

"The NCIS team digs deep to investigate a Navy lieutenant who's accused of trying to murder her husband but has no memory of the attack; Kasie navigates a potential medical scare."

As the season approaches its end, fans can also expect an added dose of drama and some storylines that will slowly morph into the finale. The upcoming episode of the show is written by Sydney Mitchel and directed by Michael Zinberg.

More about NCIS

NCIS is an American police procedural series created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill. Originally premiering back in 2003, it is the third-longest-running scripted, non-animated U.S. primetime TV series currently airing.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"It revolves around a fictional team of special agents of the Major Case Response Team from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the primary federal law enforcement agency of the United States Department of the Navy, which investigates criminal activities involving the United States Navy and United States Marine Corps and their families."

The series stars David McCallum as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, Sean Murray as Senior Field Agent Timothy McGee, Rocky Carroll as Director Leon Vance, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, and Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas Torres. The show was originally led by Mark Harmon as Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs until his departure last year. He was succeeded by Gary Cole, who is part of the ongoing season.

All the previous episodes of the show are available for streaming on Paramount+.

