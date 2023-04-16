NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 17 on CBS - Release date, air time, plot, what to expect, and more

Episode 17 of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 is expected to air on CBS on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT (tentative time). Season 14 aired its latest episode on March 26, 2023, and since then, it has gone on a short hiatus, increasing anticipation for the new episode among fans.

The show follows the lives of various people working in the Office of Special Projects department at the Naval Criminal Investigative Services, focusing on the various cases they deal with as well as their tumultuous personal lives. It is helmed by noted writer and producer Shane Brennan.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 17 will focus on the team trying to solve a cold case from 2003

A brief promo for NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 17 that runs for over a minute offers a peek into one of the most gripping scenes from the episode. Titled Maybe Today, the new episode will focus on the main NCIS team helping out the cold case homicide unit with a case way back from 2003. Meanwhile, Kilbride and his son will be seen trying to rebuild and mend their broken relationship.

Check out Rotten Tomatoes' short synopsis of the episode:

''The NCIS team is tasked with assisting NCIS' cold case homicide unit with a case from 2003 and a missing Navy petty officer; Kilbride and his son, Alex, work to rebuild their relationship.''

Apart from that, more details about the upcoming episode have not yet been revealed. In the previous episode, which was titled Sleeping Dogs, viewers saw Rountree and Fatima working on a complicated case after receiving a mysterious and cryptic message.

The current season is the final installment in NCIS: Los Angeles, and with just a few more episodes left before the series ends, fans are looking forward to a satisfactory conclusion to what's been a thoroughly engaging and engrossing crime drama series.

In brief, about NCIS: Los Angeles plot and cast

NCIS: Los Angeles centers around the lives of various special agents involved in several complex undercover missions. It delves deep into their professional as well as personal lives. Rotten Tomatoes describes the series as:

''Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J star in this second show in the "NCIS" franchise, focusing on the high-stakes world of the Office of Special Projects (OSP) in Los Angeles. Highly trained agents use the most-advanced technologies available and go undercover to apprehend criminals deemed a threat to national security.''

The description further states,

''Special Agent G. Callum can transform himself into whoever he needs to be to infiltrate criminal factions. His partner, former Navy SEAL Sam Hanna, is a surveillance specialist who uses state-of-the-art equipment to monitor field agents and feed them information.''

The cast is led by actor Chris O'Donnell, who portrays the character of Special Agent G. Callen. Callen leads the Office of Special Projects and is essentially the protagonist of the show. The actor has been superb throughout the fourteen seasons, delivering memorable performances over the years.

Other notable actors who are a part of the cast include LL Cool J as Sam Hanna, Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 on CBS on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes