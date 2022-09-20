"Domestic Lucy is hot" - NCIS: Hawai'i fans delighted over Kacy's ''domestic'' relationship in season 2

The second season of NCIS: Hawai'i premiered on Monday, September 19, 2022, and fans cannot stop talking about it. Many expressed unbridled happiness over Kate and Lucy's reconciliation and their domestic life. The couple had a tough time last season, but went on to patch things up in the end.

One user mentioned that, "Domestic Lucy is hot," as they used #KacyIsBack to express their joy.

Twitterati ecstatic over Kate and Lucy's new ''domestic'' life in NCIS: Hawai'i

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on NCIS: Hawai'i's Season 2 premiere. Many spoke about their love for Kacy (Kate + Lucy) and expressed their happiness over the couple's reconciliation.

While some said that the two were learning a lot about each other, others couldn't control their joy at the reconciliation and continued to hype it up on Twitter.

Kate and Lucy's relationship has gone through a lot of ups and downs in the first season of NCIS: Hawai'i. After Lucy found out that Kate was cheating on her, the two broke up.

However, in the end, the two went on to reconcile, sharing a passionate kiss in the unforgettable finale episode. Fans of the couple have since been looking forward to the second season, which is expected to explore Kacy's relationship on a more intimate level.

The first episode of the second season, titled Prisoners' Dilemma, features a crossover from NCIS season 20 episode 1. The DC team from NCIS sets off to Hawai'i as they look to stop a terrorist from committing a heinous crime.

A quick look at NCIS: Hawai'i plot and cast

NCIS: Hawai'i centers on the fictional titular team who deal with cases pertaining to national and military security. The official synopsis of the series, as per CBS, reads:

''The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of Hawai'i as the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor takes command. She and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island itself.''

The synopsis further states:

''This NCIS: Hawai'i team is a skilled mix of mainland transplants who’ve re-located to the tranquility of the Pacific and wizened locals who know their mahalo from kapu.''

The first season of the series has received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics. The show's entertaining plot and performances by the cast have received massive praise. Additionally, it has also garnered a lot of popularity among fans of the original NCIS show.

The series stars Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant in the lead role. Tennant is a Special Agent who leads the NCIS team. She is a charismatic woman who's extremely good at her job and also ensures to balance out her work and personal life. Vanessa Lachey has received high praise from critics for her performance on the show.

Lucy Tara, played by Yasmine Al-Bustami, is a junior field agent who works for NCIS. Tara is a young, ambitious woman, known for her exceptional combat skills. Her girlfriend, Kate Whistler, portrayed by Tori Anderson, who's sublime in the role, is an FBI agent. Their relationship is one of the most popular aspects of the storyline.

You can watch NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 on CBS.

