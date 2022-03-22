×
NCIS: Hawai'i fans react to new 'Kacy' development, upcoming crossover

NCIS Hawai'i season 1 (Image via CBS)
With another week of rewarding drama in NCIS: Hawai'i, the fans are almost ready for the crossover event, which they have been very excited about for a long time. This episode may not have been one of the best episodes, the show has aired, but it had its moments, especially a fan-favorite one.

Last week, the CBS drama gave a little glimpse into Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Lucy Tara's (played by Yasmine Al-Bustami) relationship. The couple's relationship went through a very rough patch ever since the time Kate made an unforgivable mistake. However, fans of the beloved couple, who call them 'Kacy,' have since then rooted for them.

This week finally saw some development in their story. Read on to find out how the fans reacted to the recent developments.

NCIS: Hawai'i fans react emotionally to Whistler's apology

This week's NCIS: Hawai'i dealt with the case of a hacker who caused a malfunction in a military-controlled dam. This resulted in an officer's death and posed threats to the entire island's well-being by cutting off power and water. In an edge-of-the-seat episode, the entire team had to race to stop the hacker at all costs.

However, this was not the only thing special about the episode. One of the major developments in the episode was how Kate Whistler finally confronted Lucy Tara, something both of them had put off for a long time. Fans reacted emotionally to the scene. It is easily the most talked-about segment of the show:

THEYRE SMILING AT EACH OTHERMY HEART🥺❤️#kacy #ncishawaii https://t.co/PQ3o2V1nkU
“Broke my heart” BROKE HER HEART??!?!? DO U HEAR MY HEART BREAKING💔💔😭😭#kacy #ncishawaii https://t.co/d4brKzDnG5
“When two souls fall in love, there is nothing else but the yearning to be close to the other.” #Kacy #NCISHawaii https://t.co/yb7KS5yROX
“You’re the most amazing woman I’ve ever met”IM SOBBING😭😭THEYRE SO CUTE❤️❤️#kacy #ncishawaii https://t.co/QlYnI9JAKI
1.17 probably the kaciest episode so far #kacy #ncishawaii

Ever since the time the episode aired, social media sites like Twitter have been flooded with reactions from 'Kacy' fans. As Whistler gave a sincere apology to Lucy Tara in this episode and the writers can now finally move their story forward in a way that fans of NCIS: Hawai'i would enjoy.

This parallel... I can't 😭😭😭 #ncishawaii #kacy https://t.co/DuWIER43mj
KATE APOLOGIZED AND THEY HUGGEDTHEIR FACES🥺🥺IM CRYING😭😭#kacy #ncishawaii https://t.co/KfMQp1HEKj
The way Kate looks at Lucy here, I just - 😭🥺💔 #Kacy #NCISHawaii https://t.co/9cfZQXTgiA
LOOK AT THEIR FACES🥺🥺AND OHMYGOD THEY HUGGED?!?!??#kacy #ncishawaii https://t.co/3nqObmq45J

Eager fans await NCIS crossover

NCIS: Hawai'i will have its first crossover next week, when NCIS agents Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) will gang up with the NCIS team from the island of Hawai'i to uncover evidence from an old case.

#ncishawaii 1x17 is giving me mad Person of Interest vibes!!! Imagine the crossover!!!!
Can’t wait for the crossover and #NCISHawaii 1x19!!! Hope there’s even more #kacy progress because this episode is making me glooooow
Next week crossover day #NCISHawaii https://t.co/7HteuQoRTi

This will be the first time the new spinoff will feature in a crossover, making it a part of the NCIS universe. There have been multiple crossovers in the past and all of them have been achieved great success.

This special episode will air on March 28, 2022, on the official channel of CBS at 8PM ET.

