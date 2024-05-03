Emily in Paris season 4 will arrive in two parts, release dates revealed

Emily in Paris is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Much to the delight of fans, Netflix finally announced the arrival of season 4. On Friday, May 3, Netflix announced that Emily in Paris season 4 would premiere on the streaming service in two parts.

According to Netflix's official announcement, the first part of the fourth season will premiere in August 2024, followed by the second part, which is scheduled to premiere in September 2024.

The official announcement for Emily in Paris season 4 was made through a short teaser, in which prominent cast members like Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucsa Barvo, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu talked about their impressions of the upcoming season. The fourth season of the series is highly anticipated by fans who have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Emily's (Lily Collins) life.

Emily in Paris season 4: Two-part release dates revealed

The wait for the newest season of Emily in Paris will finally come to a close as the streaming service announced the exact release dates. As mentioned earlier, Netflix announced through a short teaser that the newest season will be divided into two parts.

The season will consist of 10 episodes split into two parts containing five episodes each. As per Netflix, the first part of season 4 will premiere on August 15, 2024. Part two is scheduled for a premiere after almost a month, on September 12, 2024.

Unlike many two-part releases on streaming services, the two parts of the show's upcoming season will be released in close proximity. Viewers are often left in suspense for months, waiting for intriguing plotlines to be revealed. However, fans are in for a treat this time, as their excitement will be followed up closely with the conclusion of the upcoming season.

What to expect from Emily in Paris season 4?

Viewers of the show have come to expect loads of drama, romance, and scenic settings throughout the three seasons. The third season ended dramatically with Emily and Alfie breaking up following Gabriel and Camille's surprise marriage ceremony. However, Gabriel and Camille did not get married since Camille knew about Gabriel's romantic feelings towards Emily while being embroiled in a different love affair herself.

The fourth season is bound to be full of twists and turns since Gabriel and Camille are expecting a child together amidst their turmoil. Meanwhile, Mindy is preparing for a shot at Eurovision, which will be a major subplot for the upcoming season.

In a change of scenery, it was confirmed earlier this year that parts of the upcoming season will be set in scenic locations in Italy. Lily Collins and Ashely Chen made various posts on Instagram hinting towards a Roman setting for the upcoming season of the show.

All three seasons of Emily in Paris are currently available for streaming on Netflix.