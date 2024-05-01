Emily in Paris season 4 set to film in Italy, will feature "Roman Holiday" 

Back when Darren Star created Emily in Paris for Netflix in 2020, it became an immediate hit, partly due to the way it captured the beauty of Paris, and France in general.

The romantic-comedy series has generated rave reviews for its unique content and talented cast, which is headlined by Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a whimsical American marketing executive coming to terms with life in a beautiful new city.

Season 2 premiered in December 2021, with its sequel premiering exactly a year later. Now, Netflix was forced to break tradition due to the Hollywood strikes which led to filming being delayed until January 2024.

Now, after a few months of work, it seems as if creator Darren Star wants to set part of the 4th season in an entirely new country, in the form of Italy. Lily Collins herself announced the news in a way, on Instagram. The actress posted an image of herself alongside co-star Ashley Park, along with the following caption:

“Next stop: Rome!”

Emily in Paris Season 4 will be partly filmed in Italy

The shift of the setting has been confirmed, although it is not clear exactly how much of the new season will be set in Italy. The filming for Season 4 has been ongoing in Paris, France, since January 2024. This means that a majority of the new season can be expected to be set in France.

The shooting in the city ended with a Paris Wrap party, which saw most of the returning actors attend. Alongside Lily Collins, this includes, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount.

In addition to the image with Ashley Park, Collins also posted another photo of herself, with the Colosseum in the backdrop. The post had the following caption:

"Thinking about the Roman Empire..."

Of course, this is not something that had not already been teased by Darren Star. Speaking to fans last June during Netflix’s Tudum event, the Emily in Paris creator had teased that the life of the series’ protagonist might take an unexpected twist, leading to a ‘Roman holiday.'

That revelation has remained true with the most recent development, that part of the new season of Emily in Paris will be filmed in Italy as well.

Regardless, fans will be delighted due to multiple reasons. Season 3 ended with Emily Cooper struggling to balance two jobs. Following problems in her love life, fans will be happy to know that she ends up on a vacation in Season 4.

Furthermore, the development also proves that filming for the new season is well and truly underway. Season 4 of Emily in Paris has undergone consistent delays due to multiple factors, and the creators’ determination is evident in the way in which things have progressed since January 2024.

While there is no specific release date announced yet for season 4 of Emily in Paris, fans can expect further details in the coming weeks.