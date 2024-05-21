Will there be a Sandman season 2? Netflix gives production update and more 

After months of waiting, Netflix has finally given fans an update on The Sandman season 2, assuring them that the production is going well. Revealing information via their Tudum website on May 20, the streaming service stated that new actors have joined the season that began production in November and that they will also be rounding up The Endless family for the upcoming outing.

The Sandman season 2 will see Adrian Lester, Esmé Creed-Miles, and Barry Sloane join the show as Destiny, Delirium, and Prodigal. These three will complete The Endless family and join Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Donna Preston as Despair, who are returning from season 1 of the show.

Who are The Endless in The Sandman season 2?

The first season of the show only focused on Dreams, Death, Desire, and Despair, but it looks like with the recent additions, The Sandman season 2 will be diving deep into The Endless themselves. In the original comics by Neil Gaiman, The Endless is essentially a dysfunctional family of siblings.

They are the anthropomorphic representations of the natural forces and are also children of night and time. Each of the Endless is given a realm in which they reign supreme.

With them being a dysfunctional family, all the members of the Endless don't always get along with each other, which leads to major conflicts among them as well. Especially Destiny, who doesn't like interacting with others, and the youngest three siblings hate Dream too, as they believe he is way too arrogant.

The Prodigal is also originally known as Destruction, but due to his leaving The Endless, he is given that title, with his gallery only containing a blank canvas. With them all being a part of The Sandman season 2, it certainly looks like we are heading for an awkward family reunion.

When is The Sandman season 2 coming out?

Currently, the upcoming season doesn't have a set release date. The show originally began production in June 2023, after being renewed for a second season in 2022. However, due to the writers' and actors' strikes, the production was delayed, which also caused The Sandman season 2 to be postponed further.

Restarting production in November 2023, series director Neil Gaiman shared his excitement for the upcoming season in a letter via Netflix.

“This week we officially restart production on the next sequence of stories of The Sandman for Netflix. Genius showrunner Allan Heinberg and the countless people in front of and behind the camera are building something endlessly special, and bringing these stories to life in a way that would once have been unimaginable," said Gaiman.

The Sandman season 2 will also see cast members Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Vanesu Samunyai, and Razane Jammal return to the show.

Season 2 will continue the story of Morpheus, aka Dream, the Sandman himself. It's currently unknown what part of the comic series the show will adapt next, but viewers can expect Lucifer to try and get her revenge on Dream following the defeat she faced at his hands last season.

You can currently stream The Sandman season 1 on Netflix right now.