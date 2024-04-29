FBI season 6 hints at Missy Peregrym leaving in 2024, actor says otherwise

In episode 6 of FBI season 6, Missy Peregrym's character, Special Agent Maggie Bell, went through a major event that got fans speculating about her exiting the show. Episode 6, titled Unforeseen, showed Maggie's friend and coworker, Special Agent Jessica Blake (Charlotte Sullivan), dying in surgery after having an aneurysm.

This incident occurred within the context of a case involving an eco-terrorist using poisonous gas to harm people. Before she died, Jessica chose Maggie to be her emergency contact and the person responsible for taking care of her daughter, Ella, if she didn't make it through the surgery.

The storyline hinted that Maggie was thinking about IVF and the struggles of being a mother, which got fans wondering if the show would have Maggie stop doing fieldwork and be a full-time mother, or maybe even leave the show.

FBI season 6 storyline suggests Maggie Bell's potential exit

FBI season 6 seemingly gave rise to the suggestion that Maggie Bell, played by Missy Peregrym, might be leaving the show. In episode 10, titled Family Affair, things got pretty intense when Maggie faced a dangerous situation. A cult leader kidnapped a pregnant woman, and Maggie ended up getting shot, but luckily her Kevlar vest saved her.

This whole situation, along with taking care of her late friend's daughter, Ella, has people worried about Maggie's well-being and whether she can handle being a mother while working such a dangerous job as a special agent. Maggie herself appeared worried about leaving Ella an orphan again, given the nature of their job.

There's a lot of talk about Maggie possibly taking a break, especially since episode 10 shows her partner OA (Zeeko Zaki) speaking to Isobel (Alana de la Garza) about asking Maggie to go on a break.

Actress Missy Peregrym confirms Maggie will remain on FBI Season 6

Peregrym made it clear that Maggie will still be part of the FBI crew, even though she's juggling the demands of being a special agent and a new mother. During an interview with CinemaBlend in April 2024, Peregrym basically said that Maggie would still be on FBI Season 6.

She explained,

“I think it doesn’t make sense and it would never be done this way for Maggie, if she had it her way. (...) And it’s not just like having a baby. Ella is a person, like a full grown person who has feelings and emotions and knows loss now and has her own journey of grief that Maggie has to be there to facilitate, and when you’re not there because you are working, that’s a really tough thing to do.”

Peregrym mentioned she wanted Maggie to be a depiction of real-life single moms who juggle parenting and work and said,

“I just think of single mothers who are out there doing this, by the way, all the time. And they’ve got kids and they’re trying to provide childcare and the best education and all these things to give their kids opportunities, but they can only do that if they’re working.”

It remains to be seen how the show takes Maggie and Ella's story forward. The series was renewed through season nine earlier this month.

FBI Season 6 can be viewed online on CBS using streaming services like Fubo, and Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV.