"Made the right guy famous": IShowSpeed garners praise for donating money to single mother on the streets of India

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is being praised by netizens on social media after a clip of him donating money to a single mom on the streets of India went viral. Darren was in the South Asian country a few days ago for the ICC Men's World Cup when he did a couple of IRL streams while roaming the streets. Out of the numerous memorable moments that he had, a heartwarming instance when he donated money to a woman on the street won the hearts of many supporters.

Many popular livestreamers are known for their charitable work and IShowSpeed himself has given away money on camera while doing IRL streams. While his visit to India happened a few days ago, a clip of him supporting the mother was posted by a fan page today, garnering a lot of plaudits.

Many lauded the streamer, with fans saying they had made the right person famous for his charitable action. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"For once, we have made the right guy famous."

"I want to give you something": Single mother tears up after IShowSpeed gives her money

IShowSpeed met a couple of kids and their single mother on the streets while he was in India and gave her a lot of money. Getting out of his car, the YouTuber approached the woman and handed her the money, which made the latter tear up:

"I want to give you something, alright? Come here, I want to give you this, okay? Take this, take it. No don't cry, please. Don't cry, don't cry. Please take it, I understand."

The woman, holding back tears, explained to IShowSpeed that her husband had left her, and while the streamer may not have understood exactly what she meant, he replied:

"Take it, do something about it, okay? Please, seriously stay safe. I love how you keep going, just keep going, okay?"

The streamer then hugged one of the kids, who thanked him after he had gotten into the car. The 18-year-old content creator's actions were lauded by fans on social media, with many praising him for donating to the needy. Here are some more general reactions from X.

Viewers praising the streamer (Image via X)

IShowSpeed had a lot of big moments on his India visit. For those who may have missed it, here's our curated list of the top five highlights of his trip, featuring him meeting singer Daler Mehndi and watching the India v Pakistan World Cup match.