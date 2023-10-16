5 most memorable livestreaming moments from IShowSpeed's India trip

Darren "IShowSpeed" has concluded his remarkable journey through India (visiting Mumbai, New Delhi, and Ahmedabad). He arrived on October 12 and departed yesterday, October 15, following another engaging livestream. During this trip, he collaborated with a couple of fellow Indian content creators, marking his inaugural visit to the country, which naturally led to the creation of some viral moments.

In fact, the streamer has dropped hints suggesting a potential return next month (November). Nevertheless, this article will primarily concentrate on the five most sensational moments that unfolded during his recent visit to India over the past few days.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 most memorable moments from IShowSpeed's time in India

1) Meeting with Daler Mehndi

IShowSpeed has been an avid admirer of Daler Mehndi for quite some time, with a particular fondness for Mehndi's iconic 1998 hit, Tunak Tunak Tun. He's showcased his dance moves to this classic tune on multiple occasions. Recently, Daler Mehndi came across some of these clips and extended a warm invitation to him in India.

During the past weekend, while the streamer was in the country, he had the opportunity to meet the legendary singer at his residence in New Delhi. Not only did they have a delightful jam session, but they also shared a meal with the singer and his family.

2) Watching India vs. Pakistan World Cup match

Not everyone gets the chance to witness World Cup matches, especially when it's a high-stakes showdown between two major nations like India and Pakistan. Nevertheless, IShowSpeed secured a ticket to a VIP box at the cricket match held on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The streamer, being a massive fan of Virat Kohli, had a strong desire to witness the legendary cricketer in action. Regrettably, Kohli's inning was relatively short-lived. Nevertheless, the YouTuber documented his entire experience and uploaded a vlog for his viewers to enjoy.

3) Playing cricket for the first time

When in Mumbai, cricket is an essential experience, and IShowSpeed embraced this notion during his visit on October 12. He livestreamed his exploration of the city's streets, culminating in a visit to a local cricket ground where youngsters were engaged in a spirited game of cricket.

During this visit, the streamer sported a Virat Kohli India jersey, clearly indicating his eagerness to try his hand at batting. Unfortunately, he struggled to connect with most of the deliveries bowled to him, prompting a humorous comparison to Babar Azam as he jokingly acknowledged his batting woes.

4) Collaborating with MC Stan

On his inaugural day in Mumbai, the streamer collaborated with MC Stan, the up-and-coming Indian rapper who clinched victory in Big Boss Season 16. Darren was graciously invited to MC Stan's residence, where the two artists had an enjoyable jamming session and even recorded some content together in Stan's studio.

While it remains uncertain whether their collaboration will result in an official track in the near future, the mere sight of these two artists sharing microphones stirred the internet's attention.

5) IRL livestreaming through the streets

The list of notable moments began with Darren's very first day of IRL livestreaming. This debut stream featured several amusing instances. Firstly, he grabbed a speaker and played Tunak Tunak Tun while strolling (and dancing) through the streets of Mumbai.

Furthermore, the streamer demonstrated his generosity when he purchased a banana for five rupees, but handed the vendor a 100 rupee note. The entire conversation between the creator and the fruitseller quickly went viral as well.

IShowSpeed is now expected to return to the US to resume streaming from his customary home setup, his typical streaming environment. He has previously streamed from the UK and Japan in 2023, leaving his next destination a mystery for the time being.