[Watch] "I'm playing like Babar Azam"- Virat Kohli fan IShowSpeed takes a shot at Pakistan captain after failing to connect bat with ball

Popular Virat Kohli fan IShowSpeed has reached India ahead of the India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. The YouTube streamer has been trying new things on his trip to India, and one of the things that he tried was playing cricket.

IShowSpeed is roaming in the streets of India, wearing an ODI jersey of the Indian team. Instead of wearing the complete kit of the Indian team, the YouTube star decided to pair the jersey with a dhoti.

In a short video shared from his stream by an X user, Speed can be seen batting at a local ground. He failed to connect the bat with the ball on the first attempt. The Virat Kohli fan got frustrated and said:

"I'm playing like Babar Azam."

Babar Azam is the captain of the Pakistan team. He is the World No.1 batter in ICC ODI Rankings, but Azam has struggled to score big at the 2023 World Cup so far.

It looks like Speed follows the World Cup closely because he knew about Babar's poor form in recent matches. The YouTube star later connected a shot and celebrated in Cristiano Ronaldo's style.

The video shared by the X user has gone viral on the platform. It has received more than 15,000 likes thus far. The clip has been viewed 464,000 times, while more than 2,000 X users have reposted it.

IShowSpeed will watch Virat Kohli and Babar Azam live on Saturday

The popular YouTube star has taken a flight to India to watch the India vs Pakistan match, which will take place on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The record for the highest attendance at a World Cup match is likely to be shattered on Saturday, with more than 100,000 fans expected to be present for the blockbuster clash.

IShowSpeed will get a golden chance of watching his favorite cricketer Virat Kohli play live at the stadium. It will be interesting to see how Virat performs.