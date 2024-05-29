"We were screaming for her"- Diddy accused of alleged assault during college days in Rolling Stone exposé

As Diddy’s reputation comes under intense scrutiny, Rolling Stone published an exposé on May 28 that included allegations from former coworkers, friends, and classmates. Others also recalled his eagerness for success following the demise of The Notorious B.I.G. in 1997. What captivated readers’ attention was the story highlighting an instance of a young Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting a former classmate.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses s*xual and physical assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

The testimonies collected by Rolling Stone date back to the 1980s, when the singer was a student at Howard University. Witnesses explained that the billionaire would repeatedly get a specific and unnamed student to ditch class, and whenever she declined to do so, he would get upset and make a scene.

Diddy was also accused of beating up an ex-girlfriend with a belt by a former and fellow Howard University student in the story that was published on May 28. Rolling Stone revealed that Combs’ classmate was told by fellow friends that the musician was “out here acting crazy. He’s beating her.” An unnamed student who witnessed the attack explained that the singer hollered, screamed, and acted nonchalant until his ex-girlfriend appeared in front of him. The witness stated that he:

“Whupped her butt- like really whupped her butt. She was trying to defend herself a bit. She was crying. And we were telling him, “Get off of her.” We were screaming for her.”

Witness explains that Diddy stroked a victim with a belt

In the exposé, the witness also revealed that Diddy used what appeared to be a belt to strike a young victim “all over the place,” when he was “super angry” and “screaming at the top of his lungs.”

A witness who knew the unnamed victim and Diddy explained that the victim would “tense up” whenever the singer appeared in front of her. Speaking about Combs, the witness added:

“He just had a weird control thing. I felt like she was fearful.”

Rolling Stone approached the victim in question; however, she refused to comment on the matter.

Three other women also accused Diddy of assault in the Rolling Stone exposé, including Joi Dickerson-Neal, Crystal McKinney, and an anonymous Jane Doe, who have all filed lawsuits against the Bad Boy mogul.

Dickerson-Neal, who filed a lawsuit against the 54-year-old in November, accused the latter of s*xual and physical assault and drugging her. She also claimed to be a victim of “revenge p*rn.” She told the outlet:

“It isn’t about the money. It’s about making sure the world sees that his man who rose to the level of an ‘icon’ is actually sick and has left so many victims in [the wake of his] unpunished disgusting behavior for years.”

McKinney, who met Combs during a 2003 fashion week, revealed that she was forced to get intimate with the latter after being drugged. Speaking about what it was like to live with the trauma, she stated that she felt like “dying every day” as she did not have “the strength to come forward.”

A Jane Doe also revealed to the publication that she was just 17 years old at the time when she was gang-r*ped by Combs in 2003.

The exposé comes after multiple women, including singer Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit against Combs. Ventura alleged that Combs r*ped and repeatedly physically abused her between 2007 and 2018. Although her lawsuit against Combs was settled just a day after it was filed in November, her case resurfaced in recent weeks after CNN released surveillance footage of her getting physically assaulted by Combs in a Los Angeles hotel.

Combs has maintained his innocence throughout.