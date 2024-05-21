"Kim got to the point where she fought back"— Diddy's former bodyguard claims he witnessed multiple acts of violence 

Diddy’s former bodyguard Roger Bonds appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday, May 20, to address the rapper’s violent tendencies. This comes after CNN released surveillance footage of the musician physically assaulting fellow artist Cassie Ventura.

The former teammate of Diddy’s crew claimed that he witnessed the former being aggressive with Cassie and his late baby mother, Kim Porter, on several occasions.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses s*xual assault and physical violence. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Bonds left little unsaid in his latest interview, as he also alleged that Cassie and Kim Porter were beaten up multiple times by Diddy, with Porter trying to defend herself during one instance. Speaking about Combs’ relationship with Porter, Bonds said:

“I’ve seen him [Combs] inside the car grab her [Porter]. I’ve seen her smack her, you know and one thing about Kim is, Kim got to the point where she fought back because she realized how powerful she was.”

Bonds also recalled an incident on Sunset Boulevard where Kim Porter stood up for herself.

“I’ve just seen the car rocking back and forth... I open the door and say, “What are you doing?” and Kim got out the car like nothing happened, and she fixed her hair, and she told him [Combs], she said- “I want to see you explain to the media that scratch I’mma put across your face if you put your hands on me again.””

Roger Bonds claims he saw Diddy be violent with Cassie and Kim Porter multiple times

During his interview with Piers Morgan, Roger Bonds was asked how many times he found Diddy being violent towards women. The latter claimed that he spotted the Bad Boy CEO manhandling women “4 to 5 times,” including Cassie Ventura and Kim Porter.

“I’ve seen him get physical; grab ‘em up. There was this one time that Cassie mentioned inside her lawsuit where she had to go over to the London hotel. I was the one checking in on her every day at the London hotel," Bonds added.

Bonds also claimed that he found Diddy getting into some “wrestling and punching matches a few times.”

Roger Bonds’ interview comes after he took to Instagram to address Diddy’s recent apology video. The latter took to the social networking site to discuss the disturbing surveillance footage from 2016 that showed him throwing, kicking, and punching Cassie Ventura. Combs claimed that he was “disgusted” by his behavior and that he was seeking professional help.

In response, Bonds opined that Combs did not “humble himself enough” as he did not mention Ventura’s name. Speaking about Combs, Bonds also stated that he was a "king manipulator” who used his billionaire status to get whatever he wanted.

Bonds further added that Combs had a “god syndrome.” Addressing Combs directly, the former bodyguard also said,

“I guess you sorry and was at rock bottom for YRS AND YRS CAUSE YOU WAS WHIPPING NOT ONLY HER A*S [Cassie Ventura] BUT OTHERS TO. LETS REFLECT!! HARLEM TO HOLLYWOOD SOON COME.”

Meanwhile, Combs is facing multiple s*xual assault charges that include drugging, s*x trafficking, r*pe and gang r*pe. However, he is not being charged with physically assaulting Ventura in 2016. The Los Angeles DA recently announced that the rapper cannot be charged for the same, as the incident goes “beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted.”