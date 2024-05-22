"We were always scared of Puff"— Cassie's former make-up artist claims she saw singer's bruises as she speaks out against Diddy 

Cassie Ventura’s former makeup artist, Mylah Morales, recently revealed that she witnessed Cassie covered in bruises after an alleged violent encounter with her then-boyfriend, singer Sean “Diddy” Combs. Morales spoke about this in an interview with Extra TV on May 21, 2024.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses physical and s*xual assault and self-harm. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Morales addressed the alleged abuse Cassie experienced at the hands of Diddy at The Beverly Hills Hotel years ago. She also revealed that several people who surrounded the Bad Boy CEO were afraid of his power.

“We were always scared of Puff [Diddy]. He’s a powerful person, and we don’t know what would happen to us if we spoke out.”

Mylah Morales is a Los Angeles-based makeup artist who has worked with music industry legends like Rihanna, Shakira, and Tinashe, among others. From an exclusive interview with Shop My it is known that Sean Combs was her first client. Based on her official LinkedIn account she is the CEO and co-founder of Mylah Morales Beauty Inc.

Morales came forward after Diddy recently took to the internet to apologize for physically assaulting Ventura in 2016 at a Los Angeles hotel. Combs addressed the incident after jarring surveillance footage of the same was exclusively released online by CNN.

“Triggering”— Mylah Morales recounts Cassie allegedly getting physically assaulted by Diddy

Mylah Morales recalled the aforementioned Beverly Hills Hotel incident, which reportedly took place one Grammy Awards night years ago. Speaking about the same, Morales started off by saying:

“I don’t even want to go back to it because it’s triggering. All I witnessed is him walking into the room and him [Diddy] saying- 'where the f**k is she?'”

Morales went on to explain that she did not watch the alleged assault Cassie Ventura experienced. However, she reportedly heard the same. The 52-year-old said:

“All I could think of is to get her out of there… she was bruised, like badly bruised, knots on her head, a black eye and all I cared about was to get her to safety, and I took her into my house and kept her there for a few days. I literally called my friend, who was a doctor at the time, to treat her because we couldn’t bring her to the hospital.”

During the interview, Morales also revealed that Cassie was advised to go to the ER after the alleged abuse to “rule out major head trauma,” but she did not do so as “she was just scared and deflated.”

The makeup artist, who boasts nearly 70K followers on Instagram, also addressed Diddy’s recent Instagram apology. The latter took to the social networking site to apologize after surveillance footage of him allegedly throwing, kicking, and punching Cassie made it online.

Speaking about the same, Morales said in her statement that it appeared to be a “PR stunt.” She went on to note that Diddy did not mention Cassie Ventura’s name in his apology.

As Diddy continues to face s*xual assault accusations that include r*pe, s*x trafficking and drugging, model Crystal McKinney has recently come forward with a lawsuit claiming that the singer drugged and forced her to get intimate with him when she was 22 years old.

McKinney also revealed in the lawsuit that she was allegedly blackballed from the modeling industry following the incident, which led to her getting depressed and subsequently suicidal in 2004.

Diddy had not publicly responded to the lawsuit at the time of writing this article.