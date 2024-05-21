"I’m disgusted and disappointed with Sean Combs" — Dr Dre's alleged abuse victim Dee Barnes reacts to video of Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura

Rapper and hip-hop journalist Dee Barnes, who was once allegedly abused by Dr. Dre, recently reacted to the footage capturing Diddy assaulting his now-ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. The footage obtained by CNN captured Diddy brutally attacking Ventura. Barnes recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on May 20, 2024, and wrote,

"I’m disgusted and disappointed with Sean Combs. I stand with #Cassie, #KimPorter and all the other victims of his violent abuse."

She further wrote in another tweet that the footage was quite triggering and recalled the abuse that Dr. Dre allegedly inflicted upon her. Dee Barnes has further reacted to the video by reposting several tweets in which Diddy was bashed.

Dee Barnes recently reacted to the video capturing Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie Ventura

Dee Barnes recently reacted to the viral footage of Diddy allegedly abusing Ventura, which was obtained on May 17 by CNN. She made it very clear through her tweets that the video was horrifying to watch and that she was disappointed with Sean "Diddy" Combs. In a tweet, she wrote,

"Seeing that video is extremely triggering. #Dr. Dre punched, slammed, kicked and stomped me out. #Concussion. Logging TF off."

Barnes added that she'd prefer going off social media since the footage that went viral was so triggering. She continued by describing Diddy's actions as "disgusting." Recently, she also reposted several other tweets where users have criticized Sean Combs for his alleged abusive actions.

Several users and fans sent their wishes and support to Dee. One user wrote on X,

"Protect your mental, love! Sending light and love your way."

Another wrote,

"Love you Dee, please take care of yourself."

Dee Barnes further extended support to both Cassie and Kim Porter, along with other possible victims of abuse. A series of tweets by Barnes were made shortly after Diddy issued a public apology following the release of the viral hotel assault video. In the apology video, the rapper addressed all the allegations against him, including the hotel video; however, it only backfired on him.

Meredith Firetog, Ventura's attorney, also called out Diddy after his apology was made public. According to Firetog,

"Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday."

In the apology, Diddy revealed that he was going through a dark phase when the incident took place in 2016. He further claimed that he had taken professional help to deal with his issues since then.

Barnes recalled the alleged abuse inflicted on her by Dr. Dre in 1991

Dee Barnes once made similar allegations against Dr. Dre. In a 2015 interview with HuffPost, Barnes gave insights into the alleged abuse that Dre inflicted on her in 1991. In the interview, she said,

"He grabbed me by my hair, and he started slamming me against the wall. It is a painful and dramatic experience. And then when you add celebrity into the factor, it’s a constant reminder. In my situation, there’s actually references in songs."

A $22.75 million lawsuit was filed by Barnes against Dr. Dre, which was eventually settled out of court with the accused paying just a little over $2,000 in fines. Dre further had to get involved in community service as his "punishment."

Just like Dee seemed a little skeptical about Diddy's apology, she had a similar reaction in 2015, when Dr. Dre posted an apology. Dre then told the New York Times that during the time of the incident, he was young and drinking too much. He further claimed that he had changed since then. He added,

"However, none of this is an excuse for what I did... I’m doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again."

While Dre apologized, it was never directly advanced to Dee Barnes. The footage of Diddy's alleged assault seemed like something that made the hip-hop journalist recall the alleged attack on her. Netizens have taken to social media platforms, where they extended support to both Cassie and Dee Barnes. Actress Cree Summer was one of them who wrote on X,

"This is in honor of Cassie and @sistadbarnes and all of the Women fighting for their lives and truths to be recognized and protected..."

As of May 18, 2024, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, no official report had been made related to the alleged assault by Combs. They have, however, urged any possible victims to reach out to them.

In connection with the recent allegations against Sean Combs, he denied all of them. The law enforcement and DA's offices had also confirmed that they couldn't even file charges against Combs since so much time had passed since the alleged assault that happened in 2016.