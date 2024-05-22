"There's always been rumors in the industry of his shenanigans": Raven Symone reacts to Diddy's apology over Cassie assault video 

Raven Symone took to her podcast yesterday to address Diddy’s most recent Instagram apology. The former was accompanied by her wife Miranda Maday and the two discussed the musician’s latest social media post, which comes after CNN released exclusive footage of him physically assaulting his then girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses s*xual and physical assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Symone appeared unconvinced by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ latest statement.

Yesterday, the Raven & Miranda podcast released their latest episode, where the couple opined on Combs’ body language, whether the musician was actually apologetic over his actions or not, and whether the apology holds any value.

Raven Symone said in the podcast:

“There have always been rumors in the industry of his shenanigans, and it’s always kind of been hush-hush and pushed underneath the rug, and now things and windows are starting to open and people are starting to see it.”

The Disney alum then shared her opinions on Diddy’s apology video, which was uploaded to his official Instagram account. Symone stated that she believes the singer was apologetic, but only because “his money is about to deplete.”

Expand Tweet

Raven Symone shares body language analysis of Diddy in podcast episode

Raven Symone and Miranda Maday, who got married in 2020, further opined in their podcast that Diddy was apologetic because he got caught for his aggression. Symone then revealed that she saw a TikTok video of a woman analyzing Diddy’s body language in his apology video.

She stated that as his face was nodding downward, it indicated that he was sincerely apologetic. However, if he had nodded his head sideways, then his apology would reportedly not be real. She stated that she hopes Diddy was truly apologetic for his actions towards Cassie.

Symone and Maday spoke about how there was no coming back for Diddy as his behavior had tainted his reputation. Symone said:

“He [Diddy] can sit up there naked as a jay bird and write “I apologize” all over his thing, and we’re always going to say that is not enough because you shouldn’t have done it in the first place.”

The couple then discussed the “victim-blaming” that reportedly occurred after Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy in November for r*pe, gang r*pe, s*x trafficking and drugging. Raven Symone said:

“Instead of shining the light on P Diddy, people came for Cassie when she was dating him, like, “She’s a gold digger; she doesn’t have talent; why is she with him? She’s just a this and that.” And now those people need to go and sit down and apologize because, in actuality, look what this woman was going through.”

The podcast episode was dropped after Diddy took to Instagram to apologize for his actions in the 2016 video. The musician claimed that his behavior was “inexcusable” and that he was “disgusted.” He went on to add that he is seeking professional help.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office stated that they could not hold the singer responsible for the assault as the incident went “beyond the timeline where a crime can be prosecuted.”

Diddy continues to maintain his innocence after facing s*xual and physical assault allegations from Cassie Ventura and multiple other people. As law enforcement continues to investigate him, his Miami and Los Angeles residences were raided by Homeland Security in March.