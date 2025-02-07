"He can play the correctional officer": Internet reacts as Rick Ross throws shade at 50 Cent's BMF series, pitches own big-budget film

Rick Ross and 50 Cent have been rivals since 2009, and the dispute witnessed a new development after the release of Big Meech. The latter decided to join Ross for a welcome-back event in January in Sunrise, Florida after being released from prison back in October 2024, as per XXL Magazine on February 5.

Mostly known as the founder of the Black Mafia Family, Big Meech was sentenced back in 2008 on charges of criminal conspiracy and money laundering. On the other hand, 50 Cent serves as a producer of the BET series BMF, which also featured Big Meech's son, Lil.

As per the latest update, Rick Ross recently criticized 50 Cent's show in a video shared through his Instagram Story on February 6, 2025. He also shared that he is planning to make a film on the same subject, saying:

"I do want to do a BMF film, because you've been entertained by a lackluster small budget series. Now it's time to do a big budget film. Which director?"

The rapper then mentioned the name of a few popular directors, such as F. Gary Gray and Tarantino. The video was part of a lineup of Stories shared by Rick Ross on the same day. In another one of them, he reposted a video shared by him on January 22, 2025, where he announced Big Meech's welcome-back event, writing:

"I want to do a real BMF movie. Theaters Only!! Which Director? Antoine Fuqua or Quentin Tarantino??"

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of @TheShadeRoom's Instagram post to share their reactions to Rick's Stories. One of them humorously addressed the role that Rick Ross could play in the film, writing:

"He can play the correctional officer since it's gon be based on a true story."

Among other responses, a few users expressed their disinterest in watching the film. A user also stated that no one cares about an "80s drug legend," along with another telling Ross that Quentin Tarantino does not make the type of film he was planning to do.

Rick Ross and 50 Cent's beef started more than ten years ago

As per Rhyme Junkie in May 2024, Rick and Cent's dispute reportedly began in the late 2000s during a BET event, where the latter allegedly gave Ross an "ice-cold stare." Rick then reportedly responded to the moment in his single Mafia Music, which came out in 2009, and the lyrics stated:

"I love to pay her bills, can't wait to pay her rent/ Curtis Jackson baby mama, I ain't asking for a cent."

50 Cent, aka Curtis James Jackson III, also replied with a song titled Officer Ricky, allegedly calling Rick Ross a "fat f**k" in the lyrics. Furthermore, he reportedly leaked a s*x tape featuring Lastonia Leviston, with whom Rick shares a daughter named Toie. Apart from her, Ross has four other children.

Later in 2018, 50 Cent made fun of Ross on social media when the latter was taken to the hospital after being discovered in an unresponsive state. Then, while appearing on the show I Am Athlete in 2020, Rick acknowledged the possibility of a rap battle with Cent, saying it would be entertaining. He continued:

"50 Cent had some major hits back when he had the top producers and artists collaborating on his tracks. That's why, these days, he's struggling to produce anything noteworthy. Rozay might not be able to rescue him from that!"

The beef seemingly continues till now. As per HotNewHipHop in May 2024, Cent addressed the disappointing sales of Rick's collaborative project with Meek Mill, Too Good To Be True, on Instagram last year.

While Rick Ross is trending for his viral Instagram Story, 50 Cent is yet to share a response to the same.

