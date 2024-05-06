Who is 1090 Jake? Drake responds to Kendrick Lamar with new diss track, 'The Heart Part 6'

As the rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar continues, the former released a new diss track titled The Heart Part 6 over the weekend in response to K. Dot’s song Not Like Us. Champagne Papi’s new song is the second Kendrick diss track to be released this week, following the release of Family Matters. In an unexpected turn of events, Drizzy mentioned internet personality '1090 Jake' in his latest song.

In The Heart Part 6, Drake accused the Compton, California-based rapper of deliberately misleading him by sharing false information about his life. Drizzy addressed the allegations of him having a secret daughter in the latest song as well.

At another point, Drizzy also addressed Kendrick Lamar’s fiancée Whitney Alford yet again by claiming that she was cheating on Kendrick with phLang label partner and Kendrick’s friend Dave Free.

The Rich Baby Daddy crooner also gave a shout-out to YouTuber 1090 Jake by singing:

“First, I was a rat, so where's the proof of the trial then?/ Where's the paperwork or the cabinet it's filed in?/ 1090 Jake would've took all the walls down”

For those uninitiated, 1090 Jake is a 29-year-old YouTube star who made headlines after being incarcerated with 19 felony sentences. He has since returned to social media to amass a massive fan following online.

What did 1090 Jake do? Details revealed as YouTuber gets mentioned in Drake’s The Heart Part 6 track

1090 Jake was arrested in North Tampa, Florida’s Sulpher Springs neighborhood, after carrying a concealed firearm. Law enforcement proceeded to add additional charges, leading to him being held accountable for 19 felonies, one of which could have been punishable by life in Florida.

1090 Jake was eventually convicted for four felonies after taking a plea deal. He was then sentenced to 36 months in the Florida State Prison.

After being released, the Malden-Massachusetts native amassed over 170 million views worldwide and over 1.03 million subscribers on his official End of Sentence YouTube channel. On the video-sharing platform, the internet personality revealed that he was part of multiple hang wars, abused by prison staff members, and took part in brutal violence while in prison.

He has revealed in the past that he once slashed the throat of a rival gang member who stayed in the same cell as he did after being stabbed and having his head split by a brick.

1090 Jake was eventually transferred to an adult prison, where he obtained a high school diploma just two weeks prior to being released.

After being released and attempting to rebuild his life, he was arrested yet again in July 2016 for Assault with a firearm and Armed Assault with intent to rob. He was then placed on probation for the upcoming two and a half years.

1090 Jake started his YouTube channel not only to share his story of being placed behind bars but also to give insight into life in prison, share the stories of those he met while sentenced, and give a voice to those who cannot be heard.

At the time of writing this article, the self-appointed “7 Figure Felon” had amassed over 250K followers on Instagram. He also took to his Instagram story to address being featured in Drake’s latest track.

The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar began in March, with the latter dissing the former in Metro Boomin and Future’s Like That track. K. Dot has since released the Drake diss tracks- Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, Meet The Grahams, and Not Like Us. The Toronto native blasted Kendrick with his songs Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle, and Family Matters earlier.

Fans now wait for Kendrick Lamar to respond to The Heart Part 6.