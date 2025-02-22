"Does this mean the shows not gonna go on" — 50 Cent trolls Big Meech after sharing Boosie Badazz's remarks on how Welcome Home concert was canceled 

On Friday, February 21, 50 Cent had a sarcastic take on the news of Big Meech's Welcome Home concert being canceled. Per HotNewHipHop, Cent shared a clip of Boosie BadAzz's Vlad TV interview on his Instagram story, captioning it:

Ad

"Hey, I'm just asking for a friend. Does this mean the show's not gonna go on."

The clip from the Vlad TV interview, shared on 50 Cent's Instagram handle, heard BadAzz revealing the news of the concert being canceled. In the clip, Boosie recounted his conversation with Big Meech, saying,

"The arena was open. Everything was open, it was going down".

However, during the soundcheck, he was suddenly informed that the show had been canceled. Boosie BadAzz explained:

Ad

Trending

"Some federal people came in here with letters. Like, shut this sh*t down."

Per MSN, the Welcome Home concert was scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida, on February 13, to celebrate Big Meech's release from prison back in October 2024.

The concert was supposed to feature performances from multiple hip-hop celebrities like Sexyy Red, Moneybag Yo, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, Rozay, and more. However, it was canceled last-minute on the day of the event, citing "unforeseen circumstances" as its cause.

Ad

50 Cent's beef with Big Meech involves Rick Ross

Ad

50 Cent and Big Meech have a history back-and-forth taunts which the two have exchanged over social media in the recent months. Cent was friends with the former drug kingpin until last month, when the latter joined his rival, Rick Ross, in a promotional video of the Welcome Home concert.

The Window Shopper rapper is the producer of the Starz series, based loosely on the Black Mafia Family exploits of Meech and his brother, Southwest T. He also owns the TV and filming rights of BMF.

Ad

Seemingly unhappy with the Ross and Big Meech getting together, 50 Cent called him a rat in an Instagram post on February 3. The 21 Questions rapper talked about Meech's relationship with Tammy Cowins in the caption, writing:

"The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with (Tammy Cowin) her tell all Docu reveals the truth."

Cowins is a co-producer of 50's BMF series, and also a former business partner and assistant to Big Meech. According to MSN, Meech made Cowins the owner of BMF Entertainement in 2008, when he was in prison. In 2009, Tammy allegedly became an FBI informant, which sparked speculations of Big Meech working with the authorities to reduce his 30-year prison sentence.

Ad

Cent's G-Unit film division is currently working on an upcoming project in the BMF franchise, which will focus on the story of Tammy Cowins.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On February 4, Big Meech hit back at Cent for calling him a snitch, dubbing him an "Internet Gangster" in an Instagram story. He also added an emoji of a mouse eating a cheese cube on the Disco Inferno rapper's face.

Over a week later, 50 Cent addressed speculations of him having a hand in the cancelation of Big Meech's Welcome Home concert, writing:

"I had nothing to with this, please stop calling my phone. I sincerely hope you have a nice day today, Happy Valentine’s Day. I’m stronger then you think I am."

Ad

Meanwhile, Rick Ross, who has frequently been spotted with Big Meech after his prison release, has also revealed his intention of making a movie on BMF, adding that he's still on the lookout for the right director for the project.

Following the cancelation of Big Meech's Welcome home tour, there has been no announcement of whether it will be rescheduled.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback