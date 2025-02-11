"This fool fell out with me" — 50 Cent calls out Young Buck after former G-Unit affiliate sides with Big Meech

On Monday, February 10, 50 Cent uploaded an Instagram post of a picture of himself with Big Meech, along with a video clip of Young Buck, captioning it:

"This fool fell out with me because he like boys. I didn’t tell him to go loving on a Tr**ny. he couldn’t resist like that B**sy."

In the video added to the post, Buck was heard saying:

"Shout out to Big Meech, welcome home. Quit playing with dude, quit playing with dude. I’mma say that much."

Young Buck first uploaded the clip on Instagram on Sunday (February 9), which comes after 50 Cent has been throwing jabs at Big Meech recently, AllHipHop reports. The Curtis rapper has implied that Meech is a federal informant after he linked up with Rick Ross ahead of a Welcome Home concert, which is set to take place in Florida later this month.

The Game has also reacted to 50 Cent trolling Big Meech

Young Buck isn't the only rapper with a reaction to 50 Cent's trolls aimed at Big Meech. Another American rapper who has reacted to it is The Game, who spoke up after Big Meech's son - Lil Meech - got involved in the matter. The junior Meech plays his father in the Black Mafia Family series BMF, developed by 50.

Addressing it in an Instagram story recently, The Game wrote:

"Just seen a text from Lil Meech to 50 that got me dying... Hey Lil Meech, you were supposed to be like 'F you, this BMF and I’m standing with my pops!'"

The Untold Story rapper continued:

"Now me and Fifth got our own issues, but them s#### on pause while I post this. Then Fifth said ‘what show lil [ninja emoji]’ & I damn near spit my water out. What happened to [ninja emoji]’s man? Big Meech, you can’t let 50 get at you like that!"

50 Cent allegedly owns the TV and film rights to BMF

While Big Meech and 50 Cent might not be on good terms at the moment, the 21 Questions rapper still owns the TV and film rights of BMF. In other words, if Rick Ross wishes to depict their story in a movie, he'd have to get permission of the same from his nemesis, 50 Cent, TMZ reports.

According to the media outlet, 50's G-Unit film division has already been working on the next phase of the BMF franchise, where the focus will be on Tammy Cowins' life story. In addition to being the CEO of BMF Entertainment at a point, Cowins was also a friend and business partner of Big Meech.

Despite the filming rights dispute, Big Meech has been spotted with Rick Ross frequently following his release from prison in the 2024 fall.

Meanwhile, as Rick Ross shared his intention of making a film on BMF, he also took an indirect hit at 50's series, saying:

"I wanna do a BMF film because you’ve been entertained by a lackluster, small-budget series. Now it’s time to do a big-budget film. Which director? Shout out to my homie F. Gary Gray. Antoine Fuqua, what’s up? Tarantino… there’s a lot of legends. This is gonna be big, I can feel it.”

Ross has yet to choose a director for the film, and the future of 50 Cent's series remains uncertain.

50 Cent is the producer of a Starz series called BMF, which is loosely based on the Black Mafia Family exploits of Big Meech and his brother, Southwest T.

