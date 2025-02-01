5 best Sexyy Red songs

Sexyy Red is a rising star in rap, known for her bold lyrics, infectious beats, and viral moments. Her collaborations with top artists like SZA, GloRilla, and Lil Wayne showcase her unique style and ability to create hit anthems.

With millions of streams on Spotify, she continues to grow in influence. Here are her top five tracks based on Spotify streams.

Best Sexyy Red songs based on Spotify streams

1) Rich Baby Daddy (feat. Sexyy Red & SZA) – 504,610,219 Streams

At the Powerhouse NYC (Source: Getty)

Kicking off the list is Rich Baby Daddy, a track that has surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify. The collaboration between Sexyy Red, Drake, and SZA has captivated audiences with its smooth blend of rap and R&B. These three artists collaborate to produce a sound that blends new and recognizable elements.

Trending

Her verses contrast well with SZA's vocals, creating a dynamic sound. The catchy hook and beat have boosted its playlist presence and chart success.

2) Sticky (feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne) – 228,411,416 Streams

At the 2024 Rolling Loud Miami (Source: Getty)

Sticky is another big hit that has been taking over Spotify playlists, with more than 228 million streams thus far. Tyler, The Creator's song, which features GloRilla, Lil Wayne, and Sexyy Red, is a good combination of catchy tune and intense rap verses.

Specifically, the female rapper's verse is distinctive, giving the song a one-of-a-kind intensity that keeps listeners engaged from beginning to end.

The production is sharp, and the collaboration is seamless.

3) Get It Sexyy – 200,676,494 Streams

With over 200 million streams, Get It Sexyy is one of the singles that cemented Sexyy Red's place in the rap scene. The song features assertive lyrics and a rhythmic beat, contributing to its widespread appeal.

Sexyy Red's delivery aligns with the track’s energetic production. Get It Sexyy quickly became a fan favorite, because of its uplifting message and beautiful tune.

This song exemplifies her ability to combine fun, energy, and confidence into a tune that connects with listeners. With nearly 201 million streams, fans clearly enjoy what she brings to the table.

4) SkeeYee – 129,087,378 Streams

Still from the music video of SkeeYee (Image via YouTube/Sexyy Red)

SkeeYee is a track that shows Sexyy Red’s ability to craft a catchy, attention-grabbing hook. With over 129 million streams on Spotify, this song has become an anthem in the rap world.

The track’s catchy beat and simple yet effective lyrics make it an instant classic, and its success on streaming platforms is a testament to its widespread appeal. Her energy is infectious, and her memorable vocal delivery makes SkeeYee a track fans love to repeat over and over.

5) Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault) – 120,417,669 Streams

At the Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2024 Concert (Source: Getty)

Last but not least is Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault), a track with over 120 million streams on Spotify. This song is another example of Sexyy Red's playful and bold approach to songwriting.

The track blends humor with confidence, making it a fun anthem for anyone who’s ready to take charge of their life. Her personality shines through, and her carefree attitude makes this song a joy to listen to.

Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault) has captured the hearts of fans with its unapologetic vibe and catchy hooks.

The tracks mentioned in this article showcase her creativity as a performer, combining catchy hooks, impressive beats, and strong rap lyrics. Meanwhile, Sexyy Red has recently collaborated with Bruno Mars alongside BLACKPINK's Rose and Lady Gaga for Fat, Juicy, & Wet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback