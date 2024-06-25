Sexyy Red responds to a critic’s suggestion she is a CIA plant to promote "degeneracy"

Sexyy Red has finally addressed the claims making rounds on social media that she is a CIA plant promoting “degeneracy.” As many talk about how she does not embrace her s*xuality, they also compare her to Megan Thee Stallion and Glorilla. On June 22, 2024, an X user, @SosoTheWanderer, claimed on the platform that the singer gives “CIA vibes.” She added:

"I don't like Sexyy Red and it has nothing to do with respectability politics. Her entire brand is degeneracy. It's not owning her s*xuality like Megan nor does it offer authenticity like Glorilla. She gives me CIA vibes."

As per Hot97, these opinions stem from her lyrical content and overall persona. However, Sexyy Red was quick to notice the post and responded:

"Fawk u btch."

This is not the only controversy that Sexyy Red has faced recently. She recently criticized an alcohol company after starring in its commercials. Additionally, her presence at the 2024 Roots Picnic raised many eyebrows due to a prop that she used during a performance, as many called it “MAGA-inspired.”

Sexyy Red, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, rose to fame after the release of her 2023 track, Pound Town. She is also known for her other songs like SkeeYee, Hood Hottest Princess, Get it Sexyy, and many more.

Sexyy Red's AU Vodka controversy explained as the rapper slammed the alcohol company

As Sexyy Red gets slammed on social media after many called her a CIA plant promoting “degeneracy,” she also made headlines by slamming Au Vodka just days after collaborating with them to promote their new strawberry-flavored vodka.

In an Instagram story posted on June 22, 2024, Red urged her fans not to buy the “nasty a*s sh*t,” claiming she does not drink and featured in the advertisement only for the money. She also mentioned that she was disrespected by the company and would never collaborate with them again.

The artist stated:

"@auvodka don't buy that nasty a** sh*t... I don't drink anyway... Thanks for dem buckas doe suckas. Dat sh*t nasty asf you all on god I had my friends taste it!"

Following the incident, the ad was deleted from Red’s Instagram page. However, the rapper’s face remains on the advertisement on Au Vodka’s Instagram page.

Additionally, Red drew attention at the 2024 Roots Picnic on June 19, 2024, by using a large prop that read the slogan “Make America Sexy Again.” Seeing the prop, many alleged that it was inspired by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and that Red supports him, as the slogan by Trump reads “Make America Great Again.”

However, as many posts targeted her on social media, she went ahead and clarified on X that she does not promote any political party or figure.

As her latest controversy about being a CIA plant to promote "degeneracy" continues to do rounds on social media, many netizens reacted to her clarification, and a new debate stirred on multiple platforms. While many sided with the rapper, others bashed her for the ongoing controversy.