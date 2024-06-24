What did Sexyy Red say about Au Vodka? Rapper slams alcohol company after starring in a commercial for the brand

Sexyy Red (aka Janae Nierah Wherry) slammed the liquor company Au Vodka just days after partnering with them for the release of their new strawberry-flavored vodka.

In an Instagram Story posted on June 22, Sexyy Red urged her fans to not buy the 'nasty a** sh*t.' She explained that she doesn't drink and only did the commercial for the money. Additionally, she revealed in another Instagram comment that the company had disrespected her, and she pledged never to do business with them again.

Previously, the rapper had collaborated with the company in an all-new ad campaign for the spirit. The ad campaign featured Sexyy Red as 'Madam President,' enjoying the new drink on the rocks. It also included an Easter egg of an iconic musical number featuring the rapper and Drake.

On June 20, Sexyy Red released a new ad campaign for Au Vodka to mark the launch of their strawberry spirit. The Pound Town rapper was seen dressed as Madam President inside the White House, enjoying the all-new concoction on the rocks.

After enjoying her vodka, the rapper walks down the alleyway where reporters bombard her with questions like, "Where are the rich baby daddies?" This is a subtle easter egg referencing her 2023 release featuring Drake.

The video ends with the rapper dancing on the podium with the words, 'Make Vodka Great Again' etched on her hat. She shared the first glance of her new ad on Instagram, captioning a now-deleted post:

"“IT’S S*XYY STRAWBERRY BTHCZ!!! auvodka x @sexyyred."

However, the St. Louis rapper has since deleted the Instagram post and slammed the alcohol company on her Instagram Stories.

"[expletive] @auvodka don't buy that nasty a** sh*t... Iont drink anyway... Thanks for dem buckas doe suckas. Dat sh*t nasty asf yal on god I had my friends taste it!" Sexyy Red ranted in Instagram Story.

The beef was further confirmed by her comments on an Instagram post by The Neighborhood Talk on June 22. The page posted the news of the St. Louis rapper criticizing Au Vodka on her Instagram Stories. In the comment section, she claimed that they disrespected her and pledged never to do business with them.

"They disrespected tf outta me I will never do business wit them again !" the rapper exclaimed.

The rapper's comment on Instagram (image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

However, the rapper's advertisement is still up on the company's social media accounts, and Au Vodka has not commented on the falling out with the hip-hop icon. Online speculations suggest that there might have been some miscommunication between the two parties that led to the souring of the relationship.