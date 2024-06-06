"Sexxy Red better than Cardi B?" - Internet reacts as Billboard releases list of '10 Hottest Female Rappers Right Now'

Billboard prompted mixed reactions among fans after releasing its first-ever list of ‘10 Hottest Female Rappers Right Now’. The rankings, released on June 5, are based on the quality of the artists’ records, how the tracks performed on the charts, their popularity and impact, touring success, and business partnerships.

Nicki Minaj topped the chart, with Sexxy Red in the second position, and Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Cardi B, Latto, JT, and Flo Milli in the following positions respectively.

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, the rankings did not sit right with several fans. They took to social media to convey their thoughts as they disagreed with how some of the rappers did not get the ranking they should have, in their opinion. One X user commented under a post shared by SAY CHEESE! and somewhat mocked Sexxy Red's #2 grab over Cardi B who earned the seventh place on the list.

Expand Tweet

Here are some other reactions:

"No disrespect but when you’re list have Sexyy Red number 2 I stop 🛑 reading the rest", wrote one user.

"Lmfao absolutely not , Doja Cat music the best out of all female rappers and shorty not even a rapper", commented another.

"I will agree with this ranking of the top 10 Hottest female rappers. Nicki Minaj deserves no 1", said one fan.

"These are the female rappers but this ranking on this list is outrageous", expressed one user.

"Honestly, these modern-day female rappers are like musical junk food—plenty of wrappers, but no substance", wrote another.

Sexxy Red celebrates as she makes it to Billboard's 10 Hottest Female Rappers list

Following Billboard releasing the rankings for '10 Hottest Female Rappers Right Now', Sexxy Red shared a picture with Nicki Minaj on her Instagram account as she celebrated their big win and thanked the popular music publication. Sexxy also gave a nod to the other rappers — Doja, Megan, GloRilla, Cardi, Ice Spice, Latto, Flo Milli, and JT, tagging them on her post.

However, Sexxy added what mattered was all of them making it to the charts, and not who got which ranking:

"It’s not about the rank we top 10 days [that's] coo [cool] wimme [with me]...stay blessed"

Sexxy Red first went viral in 2023 for her song “Pound Town”. A remix of this song titled “Pound Town 2” featuring Nicki Minaj earned Sexxy her first Billboard Hot 100 entry. She further rose to fame through her collaboration with Drake and Sza on the Canadian rapper’s 2023 song “Rich Baby Daddy”. Sexxy Red was declared as a breakout summer artist by Billboard.

The 26-year-old mother of one made further success on the charts as she earned her first top 10 ranking on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs with “Get It Sexxy” from her 2024 mixtape. The number of streams and radio airplay amassed by the song eventually got Sexxy on the Billboard Hot 100.