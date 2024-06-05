"He hasn't sold one of those" - Internet reacts to DDG claiming he charges $750,000 for a song and $1M for a video

YouTuber Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., a.k.a. DDG, recently claimed that he charges $750,000 to feature in a song and $1 million to feature in a music video. The 26-year-old rapper took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, to share a screenshot of a conversation featuring an individual inquiring about his charges for a feature.

He replied to the user, "$750,000 for the song and $1,000,000 for the video cash app ready." The YouTuber captioned the image:

"Just in case yall was wondering my feature price..i take venmo and apple pay too."

Expand Tweet

Trending

As the news about Darryl's charges went viral, netizens expressed their disbelief online. They claimed that he had not "sold one of those" and also assumed he was joking.

Expand Tweet

"Charging all that to ruin a song is wild," remakred a netizen.

"You just trolling at this point," another chimed in.

"Is this why he has hardly any songs?" an individual wrote online.

While some believed the YouTuber was vying for attention, others sarcastically mentioned that he needed to raise the price.

"To low homie… you need to raise the price," added @LesusTheGod.

"No wonder I’ve never heard a DDG feature," another X user mentioned.

"He needs attention bad," commented another user.

"Yall betta get the discounted feature now before i get my next hit"— DDG reacts to the news going viral

As the YouTuber's story went viral online, DDG shared a series of X posts. His responses hinted that his earlier claims may have been made in jest as he urged individuals to get the "discounted feature" before his next hit.

"i charged $2 million when moonwalking was hot, yall betta get the discounted feature now before i get my next hit.." he wrote in response to @SaycheeseDGTL's tweet.

Just a few hours later, he reshared another post by @DailyLoud and referenced Woo Wop, a YouTube vlogger, and said:

"iight since yall think im taxing, i’ll throw in a youtube mukbang, one picture with my son & a free facetime call with woo wop. last offer."

DDG began his career as a YouTuber, uploading videos of his singing. He is known for his deep voice and some of his popular tracks include Arguments, Moonwalking in Calabasas, and I'm Geekin. He is dating actress Halle Bailey and the two share a son.

He recently went viral after he revealed his real voice to rapper Sexyy Red, leaving her in shock.

It is important to note that it is currently unclear if the charges DDG mentioned online are real or if he made the comment in jest. While he said he charges $750,000 for a song feature, a Complex article from October 2022 revealed that rappers like Lil Baby and Future charge $300,000 and $250,000, respectively, for the same.