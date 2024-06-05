What happened between Nicki Minaj and Trina? I Got a Thang for You rapper says there are no problems between the two

Rapper Trina recently addressed rumors of a feud between herself and fellow hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj. Trina unequivocally said there are no problems between the two artists, putting any speculation of tension to rest.

On June 4, 2024, in an exclusive interview with Carlos King posted on YouTube, the I Got a Thang for You rapper suggested that she has no conflicts or negative feelings for the Trinidadian-born rapper.

"I don't have no problems with her," Trina told Carlos.

The initial beef speculation between the two started in 2019 when Pull Over artist's A&R team censured Minaj for her alleged absence of support for their collaborative song, BAPs.

Nicki Minaj and Trina: A lookback at what really happened

In August 2019, the speculated problems between the two acclaimed rappers started following their major hit collaboration, BAPs (Badass Pretty Sags).

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the head A&R of Trina's Rockstar Music Group, Reginald Saunders, allegedly called Nicki Minaj a "deceiver" and "manipulator" and suggested that this is not the first instance in which she has failed to provide adequate support.

"This isn't the first time @nickiminaj has pulled this stunt, and trust me, it's cool," he said. "I mostly feel sorry for the #barbs because they have no clue of the deceiver and manipulator their leader is," Saunders further wrote on Instagram.

As per Complex, the RIAA Platinum rapper reflected on Saunders's comment. Minaj suggested that she has her own schedule, and it is unfair that people do not understand this.

"Right now Trina's camp is accusing me of not doing enough to push her song 'Baps. I have my own schedule and I also have to worry about what makes not only sense/cents but dollars," she said, adding, "And it's not fair that people don't understand that. I would never have someone from my team disrespect somebody that has been nothing but real to me."

During an Instagram Live later, Trina denied all rumors by suggesting that she has no "beef" with Nicki and there will be no disrespect for anyone, including the Trinidadian-born rapper in her album

"There is no beef between me and Nicki Minaj. There will be no disrespect for Nicki Minaj or nobody else that's on my album," the rapper said.

However, in October 2023, during an interview at the One Music Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, Trina was asked who the pioneering artist in hip-hop would be for a new generation, and she named Beyoncé.

"Cause she's like the number one female rapper when she does rap," the rapper said.

This remark intensified the rumors of a feud between the two rappers, and Nicki Minaj's fans, known as the Barbz, interpreted it as a jab at Nicki, the "Queen of Rap." The Hip-Hop Icon award winner later clarified that there is no animosity between the two individuals. However, the speculation persisted despite this clarification, though at a subdued level.

Trina denies discord with Nicki Minaj in a recent interview

In light of previous occurrences involving the two acclaimed rappers, the Miami-based rapper expressed admiration for Nicki Minaj on Tuesday, June 4. Conveying a sense of pride in her accomplishments, she called her "amazing" and discarded all feud rumors.

"Nicki's an amazing, beautiful person. She's an amazing, beautiful person, and I always wish her the best. She's doing phenomenal," she told Carlos King in an interview on Tuesday.

"Damn, I'm proud. You deserving of this. My mind be on stuff like that. I'm just happy for you. You over here, and I'm over here, but I'm just happy for you," the rapper said.

Addressing the conflict stemming from 2019 and in response to Saunders' comment regarding Nicki, Trina indicated that she advised her team head that the actions were fueled by emotion. She said that Nicki helped her with everything she needed for the song, which the team had not been previously aware of.

"Everything I needed done from the song as far as radio to move forward came directly from Nicki, they don't know that," the Miami based rapper said.

During the conversation with the YouTuber, the Hip-Hop Icon award winner disclosed that she has not spoken with Nicki Minaj since her mother's death in 2019. She further said that the experience of grief led her to become emotionally distant from many individuals within her social circle.

As per Entertainment Tonight, the Love & Hip Hop rapper's mother, Vernessa Nessa Taylor, died in September 2019 after losing a battle against cancer.

Nicki Minaj has yet to respond to the remarks made by the Miami-based rapper.