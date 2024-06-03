Fact check: Was Nicki Minaj arrested because of her race? Dutch police reject rapper’s claim

Anaconda hitmaker Nicki Minaj was arrested in Amsterdam on Saturday, May 25, after marijuana was found in her flight luggage. It is illegal to fly with marijuana in the Netherlands. Nicki was arrested at the Schipol Airport when she was all set to fly to a show in Manchester, U.K, which had to be postponed. Minaj even recorded the whole ordeal on social media while it was happening.

Nicki Minaj was taken into custody and fined €350 ($380) before she was released. She later claimed that the pre-rolled joints found by the police belonged to her security guard and also alleged racial profiling.

However, the Dutch police told BBC in an article published on June 1 that they were just doing their job and following protocol. They also added that they treated everyone equally "no matter what".

Trending

"It's annoying that she drew that card" - Dutch military police spokesperson on Nicki Minaj's allegations

The Night Is Still Young hitmaker Nicki Minaj provided live updates to her Saturday, May 25 arrest on social media. The rapper was arrested at the Schipol Airport in Amsterdam right in the middle of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. In an update shared on social media, Minaj was told by her pilot that the police requested her to offload all her luggage which had to be searched.

Minaj captioned one of her updates on X and Instagram:

"They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal."

Minaj further alleged that the police took her bags without her consent, and asked her to weigh the "pre-rolls" that she had in her bag. Her pilot even requested her to take her Instagram video down.

According to BBC, prosecutors stated that Minaj had 30 to 100 grams of marijuana in her luggage. Minaj claimed that they belonged to her security guard.

Expand Tweet

After the whole ordeal, Nicki Minaj's May 25 show in Manchester had to be canceled. Last week, the rapper went live on Stationhead and told her fans that not being able to get to Manchester made her feel extremely low. She alleged:

"And not only that, but just knowing that that something is being done to you on purpose. You are a confident other race, you know?"

She added:

"But I’m not going to get into it and tell you guys the joy they took in it, even while I was there. But you know what? There was one lady there – all the rest were men – and I could tell she had a heart."

The rapper alleged that the police's treatment of her was "disgusting" and stated that she wouldn't wish it upon anyone.

In an article published on June 1, BBC reported that a Dutch military police spokesperson told local broadcaster NOS that Minaj was arrested after police found "dozens of joints in her luggage".

The spokesperson added that Nicki Minaj was released four hours after her arrest after paying the fine. In response to Minaj's allegations, the spokesperson said:

"I think that It all went very smoothly. It's annoying that she drew that card."

Expand Tweet

A Dutch military police spokesperson also told BBC that they were just doing their job as it was protocol to search and arrest a person when they found drugs. Although marijuana is legal in the Netherlands, it is illegal to fly with it. The spokesperson told the publication:

"The arrest was around 17.30, the release at 21.30. We stand for a professional organisation that treats everybody equal, no matter what."

They further stated:

"It is illegal to take drugs to another country."

Nicki Minaj's May 25 show was later rescheduled to Monday, June 3, as the rapper continues her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.