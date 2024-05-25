Why was Nicki Minaj arrested? Live footage of rapper's arrest in Amsterdam goes viral after she makes sabotage claim 

Nicki Minaj seemingly got arrested on May 25 while being on an Instagram live session, after authorities accused her of possessing drugs. The recent clip that got viral captured Minaj asking for a lawyer.

The rapper who is in the middle of her Pink Friday 2 Tour, filmed a man, who is seen asking her to get thoroughly checked in the airport. The video seemingly had been taken at the Amsterdam airport and Minaj was reportedly planning to fly to Manchester for her next show.

Expand Tweet

Previously, she had uploaded a post on Instagram accusing the airline of trying to "sabotage" her tour. In the Instagram post, Nicki wrote in the caption—

"They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show. They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal."

Rapper Nicki Minaj was reportedly arrested while being in a live session and was seen asking for a lawyer

Nicki Minaj, who had begun her Pink Friday 2 Tour back in March, seemingly got arrested at Amsterdam airport for allegedly possessing drugs. In the viral clip, filmed by herself, Minaj is seen getting confronted by law enforcement and also asking for an attorney. When the cops accuse her of drug possession, she can be heard saying—

"I’m not carrying drugs. I’m not carrying drugs. I am not going in there. I need a lawyer present. No, I need a lawyer present now."

Soon, the police told her that she had to go to the police station since she was getting arrested. The 41-year-old rapper further said—

"So I’m under arrest? Under arrest for what? I need a lawyer ’cause I don’t know where I’m going."

This clip went viral, about an hour after she was stopped when a man told her that they needed to check her luggage thoroughly. The man told Nicki that the police had done "a random quick check" of her bags but that they wanted to look more closely. The man further stated to Nicki Minaj that he did not appreciate her filming him during the conversation.

The rapper posted a series of tweets where she gave updates about the entire situation before her reported arrest. In one of the tweets, Minaj wrote that the authorities took her bags away before she could even look into them. She further blamed people who had planned this so that her latest tour could get sabotaged.

Expand Tweet

Fans are now eagerly waiting to get updates on the current situation after Nicki Minaj's reported arrest.