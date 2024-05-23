Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels' relationship timeline explored as rapper reacts to doing cameo in ex-girlfriend 2010 music video Super Bass

Safaree Samuels recently reacted to his cameo in Nicki Minaj's 2010 smash-hit music video Super Bass. At one point, the two were one of Hip-Hop's most iconic couples, but they have since separated. Nicki Minaj is married to Kenneth "Zoo" Petty and has a child together, while Samuel Safaree is the father of two children with his ex-wife, Erica Mena.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on May 21, Safaree reminisced about his cameo in Minaj's 2010 music video, Super Bass. He called himself crazy and filled his tweet with laughing emojis while commenting on his performance in the music video. The rapper wrote:

"Yo, what the hell was I doing in that super bass video [laughing emojis]? yo I am really a crazy a** [expletive] I don’t give a s**t bout nothing [laughing emojis]."

Timeline of Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels' relationship explored

Safaree Samuels and Nicki Minaj had the longest-running relationship, which started in 2000. The two have risen together in the industry and shared many highs and lows. Explore the start of their relationship and the various moments that they shared over the years.

2000: Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels meet for the first time

iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels were aspiring rappers who first met in Queens, New York in 2000. Before signing her first massive deal with Young Money Entertainment, Nicki was part of a rap group called Hoodstars with Safaree and many others.

However, the two left the group relatively soon to pursue their careers as solo artists. While in Hoodstars, Nicki and Samuels allegedly started dating but were very secretive about their romantic involvement.

2004: Collaborating after leaving Hoodstars

Nicki Minaj signed a solo deal with Dirty Money Entertainment after leaving Hoodstars, which subsequently became her first step towards fame. However, Safaree Samuels couldn't land a deal with a recording label but was there with Minaj to hype all her performances.

Moreover, the two didn't have any issue striking a balance between personal and professional lives.

2009: Minaj signed with Young Money Entertainment, but Samuels remained unsigned

Nicki Minaj's career started flourishing exponentially when she signed a deal with Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment in 2009. However, Safaree remained unsigned by any music label but slowly started rising upward in the musical industry.

The rapper contributed to many of Nicki Minaj's musical numbers and was the co-writer of songs like Pink Friday and Pink Friday...Roman Reloaded. Safaree Samuels also appeared in the music video for the song Stupid Hoe.

2014: Relationship turmoils and subsequent breakup

BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 - Arrivals (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Somewhere around 2011, Nicki and Safaree's longstanding relationship started to sour. The two appeared to always be irritated with each other and would hardly talk amicably in public. It was at this time that fans started speculating a rift between the two lovers.

The speculations were proven right, as the two officially parted ways in 2014. According to a report by TMZ, the two broke up because Safaree Samuela had grown jealous of Nicki Minaj's success.

Even after their break up, things remained bitter. Safaree Samuels constantly tried to badmouth Nicki Minaj, claiming that he had written most of her songs. On the other hand, Minaj fired back and claimed that he was trying to bring her down anyhow.

Present: Post-breakup scenes

Presently, the animosity between the two has died down, and they hardly speak about each other in public. In fact, Safaree Samuels even wished Nicki Minaj on her 40th birthday by posting a picture of her on his social media handle.

Nicki Minaj Celebrates New Year's Eve At E11EVEN Miami (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

The two have also moved on in their careers. Safaree Samuels now stars in reality shows like Love & Hip Hop: Miami, while Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 was released in 2023.