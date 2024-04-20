"Drizzy he made a couple calls for me" — Nicki Minaj thanks Drake for helping her fly to Canada for her Pink Friday 2 Tour

On April 18, 2024, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to thank Drake for helping her reach Montreal, Canada ahead of her Pink Friday 2 Tour. The singer was apparently three hours late for her show and Drizzy helped her reach the country for her tour.

Nicki Minaj thanked Drake for making a "couple of calls" for her. The God's Plan singer was present at Minaj's concert on Wednesday night (April 17), with the singer giving him a shout-out from the stage.

"Drizzy [emojis] he made a couple calls for me!" wrote Minaj on her Instagram story.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In a long post on X/Twitter, Minaj explained that she was late for her recent concert due to flight delays and cancellations. The star also suggested the delays were due to authorities searching for her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Nicki Minaj spoke about multiple flight delays ahead of Pink Friday 2 Tour in Canada

Nicki Minaj is currently on a world tour for her latest album Pink Friday 2. The tour was scheduled for three shows across Canada from April 16 to 18. However, the singer had to face many obstacles to reach her shows.

In a long post on X, Nicki Minaj revealed that her flight scheduled for midnight the previous day, was "shut down" at 12:58 pm. Further, she asked the authorities if she could leave at 1 pm the next day, but was told she could only leave at 3 pm. Later, the flight authorities postponed that to 5 pm, Nicki detailed in her post.

Expand Tweet

According to Minaj, when she reached Canada the flight authorities did "a bunch of stuff" which they did not do the last time she visited the country. The veteran rapper mentioned that her "personal purses" were searched, despite them knowing she had a show.

"When we did get to Canada, they did a bunch of stuff they didn’t do the last 2 times I came for the OVO FEST. They started searching through my personal purses. Usually they take me to the car with my purses & check the bigger luggage. Nope. Not this time."

Minaj called her experience "sabotage" but said, "GOD IS REALER." The singer also mentioned that she would get to the "bottom of this" once she got off stage.

In another X post, Minaj claimed that authorities "wanted her show to be canceled." The singer did not name any authorities in the post, so it is unknown which "they" she was referring to. Her post read:

"They wanted the show to be cancelled but GOD!!!!! Bwahahaaaaaaaa #GagCityMONTREAL #SoldOutMINAJ HEAUX!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

In another post, Nicki Minaj said "they" probably thought her husband, Kenneth Petty was also attending her show in Montreal. The singer suggested that she had to go through checking with the flight authorities as they thought Petty would be traveling with her.

Expand Tweet

Kenneth Petty was granted permission to travel internationally this week to accompany his wife on her Pink Friday 2 Tour. Petty has served a four-year prison sentence due to his accusation as a s*x offender from a 1995 conviction and did not have permission to travel internationally until earlier this week.

Minaj's husband was sentenced for attempted first-degree r*pe of a 16-year-old girl. Later, Petty was given three years of probation and one year of house arrest after he failed to register as a s*x offender in California. Nicki and he moved to California before they tied the knot in 2019.

Nicki Minaj and Drake's multiple collaborations explored

Rapper Drake was present at Nicki Minaj's Wednesday night Pink Friday 2 Tour concert in Montreal, Canada, after "making calls" to help the singer reach the country.

The two first collaborated in 2009 on the single Bedrock released by Young Money Entertainment. Since then, Minaj has collaborated with Drake on multiple occasions. The two got together for the song Moment 4 Life from Minaj's Pink Friday album and also worked together on Drizzy's Up All Night from the album Thank Me Later.

Nicki Minaj and Drake's other notable collaborations include Make Me Proud from Drake’s Take Care, Only and Truffle Butter from Minaj's album The Pinkprint, and the 2017 number No Frauds. The rapper also made an appearance in Nicki's Anaconda video.

In her latest album, Drake featured in the song Needle. Pink Friday 2 is Minaj's fifth studio album and was released on December 8, 2023, on the occasion of the singer's 41st birthday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback