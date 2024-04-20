"I am dying to get on with it" — Paloma Faith is 'devastated' as she is forced to cancel Cardiff show due to illness

British singer-songwriter Paloma Faith has announced the cancellation of her upcoming Cardiff show, scheduled for Friday, April 19, 2024. This decision comes after Faith was advised by medical professionals not to perform due to health reasons. Faith issued an official statement via Instagram post on April 18, 2024. The caption read:

"I am devastated to announce I have been advised by medical professionals not to perform my Cardiff show tomorrow but to reschedule."

Faith elaborated on her efforts to recover, including vocal rest and medical treatments, expressing her eagerness to continue with her tour, stating:

"So far this tour has been incredible and I am dying to get on with it!"

Paloma Faith cancels her show due to illness

Due to an ongoing health condition, the 42-year-old singer Paloma Faith had to cancel two consecutive shows. included the Cardiff concert that was supposed to be conducted at Utilia Arena on April 19, 2024. Earlier, the singer had to cancel her London concert as well, which was scheduled for April 17, 2024 at Eventim Apollo.

Paloma Faith previously revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post that she has been suffering from laryngitis, a condition in which the voice box or vocal cords in the throat become irritated or swollen. According to the National Health Service (NHS) website, it normally fades away on its own after one to two weeks.

Singers tend to frequently suffer from laryngitis, which is an inflammation of the vocal box caused by overuse, irritation, or infection. The NHS describes symptoms as difficulty speaking, a sore throat, a moderate temperature, and a cough.

Paloma Faith updated her fans on her health condition along with regret for the cancellation of the events. In her latest statement, Faith mentioned her detailed efforts taken for recovery, including steam, gargling, and receiving steroid injections. Apart from her decision to resume the tour, she also mentioned that health is her priority and she is thoroughly following the medical advice.

In her statement, she assured her fans by saying that:

"At the moment it's one day at a time so will let you know tomorrow about Brighton but I don't want to do anything more than I want to do these shows and know that when you do come they will be the best show I can do for you."

Paloma Faith's commitment to her audience was visible as she continued:

"Please hang on to your tickets and as soon as my team have a date to reschedule to we will let you know."

Paloma Faith, who has upcoming appearances at Thetford Forest as part of Forest Live and the Margate Summer Series, couldn't help but express her excitement about her tour. Speaking previously to the Mirror, the singer stated:

"It's my favorite thing to do."

The postponements have disrupted Faith's ongoing U.K. tour, which commenced on April 3, 2024 at The Hexagon Stage in Reading, in support of her latest album titled The Glorification of Sadness. Despite the setback, Faith remains determined to continue her tour and provide her fans with memorable performances.

Paloma Faith is slated to appear at Swansea on May 18, 2024, and at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod on June 21, 2024. She has already played at different venues around Wales, including a show at Llanelli's Parc y Scarlet in June 2023 and an Access All Eirias gig in Colwyn Bay in July 2018.