Paloma Faith and Laymen Lahcine: Relationship timeline explored as Pennyworth actress reveals she had secret miscarriage on set

Paloma Faith, the British singer and actress, recently revealed in a podcast about a secret miscarriage she had on the set of one of her TV shows. The Upside Down singer shared on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast that she had gone through a miscarriage at work while filming the 2019 drama Pennyworth, in which Faith played the lead villainess – Bet Skyes.

Speaking about the miscarriage, Paloma Faith told Elizabeth Day:

“[the miscarriage] started at work and it was a fight scene on Pennyworth. I just told myself, it’s gone so I might as well carry on with what I was doing.”

She added,

“I had to go to the toilet nine times. I told them I ate something bad last night because I knew if I told them they would escort me home, and I didn’t want to. I would just be going home without work and without a viable pregnancy.”

It is being speculated that the miscarriage was an outcome of Faith and ex, Leyman Lahcine’s child, with whom the actress shares two children.

Paloma Faith and Leyman Lahcine dated for a decade before parting ways

Paloma Faith with ex, Leyman Lahcine (Image via X/@TheStarsPost1 @RushReads)

According to The Sun, Paloma Faith and Leyman Lahcine started dating in 2013. Leyman, a French artist from Grenoble, who lived in New York at the time, moved to London soon after that, in 2014. In a 2015 interview with Glass Magazine, Lahcine revealed that he loved living in London because it was where he met “the love of my life.”

A year later, in December 2016, Paloma Faith announced having welcomed a daughter with Leyman, describing the birth to be difficult and requiring a cesarean.

Following the birth of their first child, the couple reportedly got married in secret in 2017. Although they managed to keep their nuptials a secret, a source revealed to The Sun:

“It’s something Paloma wants to keep private. It was a very beautiful and intimate ceremony in London, with just close friends and family.”

Four years after their secret marriage, Paloma and Leyman welcomed another daughter in 2021. However, for unknown reasons, the couple decided to part ways two years later, in 2023.

Having revealed about the split in August 2023, Paloma told The Sun:

“In the last two years, I’ve come closer to failure, to despair, to grief and loss than ever in my life. I had a choice: I could disappear into my melancholy or I could wear it as a badge of honour.”

She added:

“It wasn’t an option for me to stop in my tracks and break down. I have two children. I am and always be the breadwinner – a source of strength and support for many others. I wasn’t happy, I wasn’t mentally well, and I had to do something about it.”

Paloma Faith's relationship with Leyman was the second romantic relationship of her life. Before Lahcine, the 42-year-old was married to Rian Haynes. The couple tied the knot in 2005 but were separated within 8 months, and got divorced ultimately in 2009.

Paloma Faith’s sixth album, The Glorification of Sadness, which is set to release on February 16, is reportedly inspired by her long-term relationship with Lahcine. The singer released its lead single – How You Leave A Man – in October last year.

