Who is Paloma Faith? Singer trolled over dissing The Little Mermaid plot as past tweet resurfaces

English singer Paloma Faith was trolled online after she slammed Disney's newly released live-action fantasy musical, The Little Mermaid. As per Metro UK, over the weekend, the 41-year-old personality took to her Instagram handle, in a since-deleted post, and slammed the film saying this is not what she wants to teach the forthcoming generation of women.

She wrote:

Screenshot of a since-deleted Instagram post by Paloma Faith.

“Just seen the new Little Mermaid with my kids and while I think Halle gives a good performance and it’s great casting as a mother of girls, I don’t want my kids to think it’s ok to give up your entire voice and your powers to love man. Wtf is this s**t?! Not what I want to be teaching next-gen women at all.”

Paloma Faith's criticism did not sit right with several people as they trolled her for not knowing the original plot of the movie, which in fact is a remake of the 1989 animated film of the same name.

However, soon after her now-deleted post went viral, a 2009 tweet of Faith resurfaced where she wished to become The Little Mermaid when she grows up.

Paloma Faith💙 @Palomafaith when i grow up i want to be the little mermaid when i grow up i want to be the little mermaid

All you need to know about Paloma Faith

Born on July 21, 1981, Paloma Faith is a native of Stoke Newington, London, United Kingdom.

Since 2009, Paloma has put out four platinum-selling records. Her first album, Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful?, was praised by critics. Paloma has won a lot of awards in the last ten years, including a BRIT Award. She has also reached a broader audience as a judge on The Voice UK. In November 2020, the fifth album of the artist was released, titled Infinite Things.

Along with her solo work, Faith has also teamed with DJ Sigala and the duo Sigma on the tracks like Lullaby, which debuted in the top 10 in 2018, and Changing, which peaked at number one in the UK charts in 2014.

Aside from a music career, Paloma Faith is also an actress and has appeared in several projects. She began her acting career in 2006 by guest starring in the television series The Gil Mayo Mysteries. Her other credits include The Impressionists, St. Trinian's, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, Coming Up, A Nice Touch, Blandings, Peter and Wendy, Pennyworth, Dangerous Liaisons, etc.

On the personal front, Faith first tied the knot with a New Zealand-based chef Rian Haynes in 2005. However, they separated within eight months of being together and got divorced in 2009.

Faith welcomed her first child with her long-term boyfriend, Leyman Lahcine, in August 2016. A year later, they got married. In February 2021, the duo welcomed their second child together.

Twitter reactions on Paloma Faith's The Little Mermaid tweet

After Paloma Faith's now-deleted Instagram post went viral, Twitterati trolled her. Several users slammed her for not knowing the original plot of the film and trolled her for being racist.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Faith's tweet on The Little Mermaid.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Faith's tweet on The Little Mermaid.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Faith's tweet on The Little Mermaid.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Faith's tweet on The Little Mermaid.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Faith's tweet on The Little Mermaid.

Several people also slammed Paloma Faith on her 2009 tweet and mocked her for her sentiments back then.

Kelerys Targaryen @AlienSuperFan @Palomafaith All this virtue signaling you are doing about Halle’s performance and it turns out you’ve always wanted to be the little mermaid?!? This is loser behavior! 🤣🤣 @Palomafaith All this virtue signaling you are doing about Halle’s performance and it turns out you’ve always wanted to be the little mermaid?!? This is loser behavior! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/dloL2isThp

stef @itzsdc @Palomafaith ure not worthy enough to even be compared to ariel @Palomafaith ure not worthy enough to even be compared to ariel

cartier @cartereland @Palomafaith it's so much easier to be quiet than racist and y'all keep choosing the harder route @Palomafaith it's so much easier to be quiet than racist and y'all keep choosing the harder route 😭

As of writing, Faith has not responded to the backlash received online for her remarks on The Little Mermaid.

