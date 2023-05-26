The Little Mermaid: 5 fun facts about Princess Ariel

The Little Mermaid live-action readaptation has caused huge waves as it brings to life the beloved characters of the 1989 Disney original film. Considered to be an all-time classic, The Little Mermaid acquainted the viewers with some of the most intriguing and likable characters in Disney history, which included the beloved Princess Ariel.

Ariel's character managed to inspire millions around the world through her courageous spirit and undeniable wit. Her character was truly one of a kind as her story, unlike so many other Disney stories, involved her facing the world and encountering challenges. Her coming-of-age tale influenced and inspired a whole generation of Disney fans, and the upcoming film is one of the most highly anticipated films in Disney's history.

While Ariel is one of the most famous Disney princesses all over the world, there are some facts about the character that even hardcore fans of the film are unaware of.

The Little Mermaid: 5 interesting facts about Ariel that fans may not know about

1) Ariel was only 16 years old in the first film

A still from The Little Mermaid (Image via IMDb)

Ariel is around 16 years of age in the film. Despite other Disney princesses being older in their first films, Ariel's age fit perfectly with the coming-of-age premise of the film.

Ariel asked for more freedom from her father King Triton and wanted to know about the world beyond the sea.

2) The song "Part of Your World" was originally cut from the film

Ariel sings Part of Your World in The Little Mermaid (Image via IMDb)

A Disney+ documentary about the late Disney lyricist Howard Ashman, titled Howard, revealed the beloved song "Part of Your World," in which Ariel sings about wanting to be a human, so she could be with Prince Eric, was initially cut from the film. The song had apparently not tested well at the first test screening of the film.

However, the song, thankfully, managed to garner positive reviews at the second screening of the film and managed to make it in the film.

3) Ariel was originally planned to be blonde in the film

Ariel's original look for The Little Mermaid (Image via IMDb)

TheThings magazine revealed that the movie Splash was released around the time of The Little Mermaid, and Disney executives wanted to create an entirely new look for their new princess.

Many Disney princesses are blonde. However, it was decided that Ariel's hair color should be red. The color red was chosen because it complemented Ariel's green fins. The decision has obviously made quite an impression on fans, and the upcoming live-action remake of the film will also see Halle Bailey's Ariel sport red hair.

4) Ariel's swirling underwater locks had a unique inspiration

Sally Ride and Ariel side-by-side comparison (Images via IMDb)

DEFINE ME reveals that Ariel's swirling underwater locks were inspired by space footage of NASA's American astronaut and physicist Sally Ride.

5) Ariel is the only Disney princess to become a mom

Ariel, Eric, and Melody in The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (Image via IMDb)

In the sequel film, The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea, Ariel and Eric share a daughter together named Melody, which makes Ariel the only Disney princess to become a mom.

The film focuses on Melody as she tries to become a mermaid to explore the sea, completely opposite of what her mother wanted to do. Ariel wants Melody to live a normal human life, exactly as King Triton wanted Ariel to live a life under the sea like the other mermaids. The irony of Ariel being in such a position made for a thoroughly entertaining movie, which received positive reviews from both viewers and critics alike.

The Little Mermaid is all set to premiere on May 26, 2023.

