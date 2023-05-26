"INSANE": Ariel and Eric scenes from The Little Mermaid floor netizens

The Little Mermaid has finally been released in the United States of America and fans are enjoying every bit of it. The film showcases the adventures of a young mermaid named Ariel. Even though she enjoys the riches of her royalty from being a princess of an underwater kingdom named Atlantica, her only dream is to explore the land and interact with humankind.
One fine day a prince named Eric accidentally falls off his ship and is on the verge of death, only to be saved by the benevolent Ariel. As time goes by, Ariel grows closer to Eric, ultimately falling in love with him. This epic love story is shown in the film and upon witnessing it, fans were in awe of it.
Warning: Spoilers ahead
Netizens overjoyed by Ariel and Eric's chemistry in Disney's The Little Mermaid
The story of Ariel and Eric is often considered one of the best-written stories in film history. It made fans go wild in 1989 and now again in 2023. It takes quite a while for their story to develop as Eric was not sure about Ariel at first. After all, Eric was a human being, and Ariel was a half-fish-half-human.
Fans are especially impressed by the chemistry between Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King as they were skeptical about their casting since the film's announcement. Nevertheless, the duo proved everyone wrong and successfully delivered a memorable performance.
Here is how fans on Twitter reacted to scenes from the Disney film.
While the entire film was filled with enchanting sequences, it's safe to say that fans were most impressed by the innocent love story between Ariel and Eric. They even pointed out that the scene where Ariel taught Eric the correct way to pronounce her name was the most wholesome scene in the film.
Thankfully, The Little Mermaid received a happy ending with Eric and Ariel able to live together happily ever after.
What is The Little Mermaid about?
According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the film reads:
"The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life -- and her father's crown -- in jeopardy."
Apart from Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King, the film also stars Melissa McCarthy, Jessica Alexander, Javier Bardem, Noma Dumezweni, Art Malik, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina. The budget for this film was $250 million.
The Little Mermaid was released theatrically in the United States on May 26, 2023, in RealD 3D, IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and 4DX formats.