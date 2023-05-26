"INSANE": Ariel and Eric scenes from The Little Mermaid floor netizens

The Little Mermaid has finally been released in the United States of America and fans are enjoying every bit of it. The film showcases the adventures of a young mermaid named Ariel. Even though she enjoys the riches of her royalty from being a princess of an underwater kingdom named Atlantica, her only dream is to explore the land and interact with humankind.

One fine day a prince named Eric accidentally falls off his ship and is on the verge of death, only to be saved by the benevolent Ariel. As time goes by, Ariel grows closer to Eric, ultimately falling in love with him. This epic love story is shown in the film and upon witnessing it, fans were in awe of it.

Sarah @barchieshome ariel and eric’s kiss scene was everything halle and jonah’s chemistry is literally SO INSANE #TheLittleMermaid ariel and eric’s kiss scene was everything halle and jonah’s chemistry is literally SO INSANE #TheLittleMermaid https://t.co/VBDDTqWM43

Netizens overjoyed by Ariel and Eric's chemistry in Disney's The Little Mermaid

The story of Ariel and Eric is often considered one of the best-written stories in film history. It made fans go wild in 1989 and now again in 2023. It takes quite a while for their story to develop as Eric was not sure about Ariel at first. After all, Eric was a human being, and Ariel was a half-fish-half-human.

Fans are especially impressed by the chemistry between Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King as they were skeptical about their casting since the film's announcement. Nevertheless, the duo proved everyone wrong and successfully delivered a memorable performance.

Here is how fans on Twitter reacted to scenes from the Disney film.

👩🏾‍🚀🪐 @ctrlvcrs the under the sea scene is one of the cutest/best scenes i’ve seen in a movie all year, “my little mermaid,” ariel teaching eric how to say her name yall i had such a fun time #TheLittleMermaid the under the sea scene is one of the cutest/best scenes i’ve seen in a movie all year, “my little mermaid,” ariel teaching eric how to say her name yall i had such a fun time #TheLittleMermaid https://t.co/hwJ9P5GC1d

rie | the IittIe mermaid spoiIers @agustpov

#TheLittleMermaid the live action version made me realize how perfect eric is for ariel cus we saw how sympathetic & kind he is. the scene where ariel curiously inspects his maps while eric patiently explains everything to her and chuckling over her enthusiasm was SO WHOLESOME! the live action version made me realize how perfect eric is for ariel cus we saw how sympathetic & kind he is. the scene where ariel curiously inspects his maps while eric patiently explains everything to her and chuckling over her enthusiasm was SO WHOLESOME!#TheLittleMermaid https://t.co/BpxjzqNFhl

rie | the IittIe mermaid spoiIers @agustpov



and eric was even more clever for replying with "beautiful name. written in the stars." to ariel, truly one of the best scenes they had

#TheLittleMermaid ariel helping eric to find out her name by connecting it to aries while they're looking at constellations was so cleverand eric was even more clever for replying with "beautiful name. written in the stars." to ariel, truly one of the best scenes they had ariel helping eric to find out her name by connecting it to aries while they're looking at constellations was so cleverand eric was even more clever for replying with "beautiful name. written in the stars." to ariel, truly one of the best scenes they had#TheLittleMermaid https://t.co/uGvijJehqe

zach 🫧 @zachdanclark also want to take a second to say that halle & jonah’s chemistry as ariel & eric was so beautiful to watch. the entire library scene had me smiling so hard.



also, ariel teaching eric her name might be the cutest thing i have seen in a long time. omg.



eric in general - 10/10 also want to take a second to say that halle & jonah’s chemistry as ariel & eric was so beautiful to watch. the entire library scene had me smiling so hard. also, ariel teaching eric her name might be the cutest thing i have seen in a long time. omg.eric in general - 10/10

. @jallethinker Today I disappeared, right? Well, I'm processing my day. It went way beyond expectations, and I can't wait to talk to y'all about the film and about the Ariel and Eric scenes. Today I disappeared, right? Well, I'm processing my day. It went way beyond expectations, and I can't wait to talk to y'all about the film and about the Ariel and Eric scenes. https://t.co/U8pgBkwoxh

Distant Dreamer @AvaLatrice Like, I just keep thinking about Ariel & Eric’s scenes in #TheLittleMermaid . Like the Kiss the Girl part & how they made all the little moments w/them so sweet but also sensual as well. How connected they both were even tho she couldn’t speak. Halle & Jonah sold this movie! 🥰 Like, I just keep thinking about Ariel & Eric’s scenes in #TheLittleMermaid . Like the Kiss the Girl part & how they made all the little moments w/them so sweet but also sensual as well. How connected they both were even tho she couldn’t speak. Halle & Jonah sold this movie! 🥰

sierra🫧 @khmlwuagh That scene in the new little mermaid where Eric is figuring out Ariel’s name That scene in the new little mermaid where Eric is figuring out Ariel’s name https://t.co/ruv2BfCL2a

wild uncharted waters #1 fan @lovesongsoobin ariel and prince eric scenes were so romantic and definitely my favorite part of the movie it was all too cute ariel and prince eric scenes were so romantic and definitely my favorite part of the movie it was all too cute

b @tayiortfiws the scene in #thelittlemermaid when eric tries to guess ariel’s name and he brought up the aries constellation and @HalleBailey is an aries that bit of trivia is so cute i cant get over it the scene in #thelittlemermaid when eric tries to guess ariel’s name and he brought up the aries constellation and @HalleBailey is an aries that bit of trivia is so cute i cant get over it

While the entire film was filled with enchanting sequences, it's safe to say that fans were most impressed by the innocent love story between Ariel and Eric. They even pointed out that the scene where Ariel taught Eric the correct way to pronounce her name was the most wholesome scene in the film.

Thankfully, The Little Mermaid received a happy ending with Eric and Ariel able to live together happily ever after.

What is The Little Mermaid about?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the film reads:

"The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life -- and her father's crown -- in jeopardy."

Apart from Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King, the film also stars Melissa McCarthy, Jessica Alexander, Javier Bardem, Noma Dumezweni, Art Malik, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina. The budget for this film was $250 million.

The Little Mermaid was released theatrically in the United States on May 26, 2023, in RealD 3D, IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and 4DX formats.

