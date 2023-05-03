Moana and 4 other Disney princess movies to watch right now

Moana marked an important phase in the evolution of the Disney princess. Over the years, the idea of a fictional princess has heavily influenced Disney's portrayal of women and royalty. Cinderella, Snow White, Little Mermaid, and Belle are some of the most popular examples of princesses who were popularized by Disney.

Around the time Moana was released, the criticism of the stereotypical Disney princess characters and their role in defining gender roles was very loud. Moana, apart from its spectacular visuals, great writing, and heartfelt performances, boasted a Disney female protagonist who has a great passion for sailing beyond the horizons, making her an iconic character in pop culture.

Moana, however, isn't the first Disney princess to break barriers and redefine femininity through inspiring stories. Through the evolution of the Disney princess and the stories they were part of, here is a list of Disney movies that feature some of the best female characters.

1) Moana

Moana (Image via IMDB)

Moana isn't just a great Disney film featuring an amazing female protagonist but is one of the best films to have ever been made. The movie follows the daughter of an island chief who decides to travel across the ocean to restore the heart of the planet when she finds that the fish and flora on her island are dying. She sets off on an adventure with a demi-god`Maui against the wishes of her parents.

The film features Auli'i Cravalho, who lends her voice to Moana, and Dwayne Johnson as Maui, the demi-god. Their chemistry is charming and fun to watch, with both actors delivering spectacular performances. In terms of visuals, the film also set new records for an animated film. The themes of the story resonate closely with the modern relationship between humans and nature, making it utterly relevant.

2) Brave

Brave (Image via IMDB)

Brave is another Disney film that has created one of the most awe-inspiring female characters in the history of fiction. More importantly, the movie follows a complicated relationship between Merida, a courageous Scottish princess, and her mother, who wishes for her daughter to find a good partner for marriage. Amidst witchcraft, the wild, royalty, and magic, the mother and daughter come to terms with their love for each other.

Billy Connolly and Emma Thompson play Merida's parents, King Fergus and Queen Elinor, who are both comical and deeply concerned about their children. The film also features some brilliant visuals that set the mood for an unlikely adventure and a love that hasn't been explored much in tales of the past. Brave is undoubtedly one of the best Disney films to have ever been made.

3) Pocahontas (1995)

Pocahontas (Image via IMDB)

Pocahontas follows a plot similar to Brave, in that the meaning of the institution of marriage is called into question. However, being a film that was released much earlier, unlike Brave, it sticks to emphasizing that one must marry for love and not for any other reason. It follows the daughter of a Chief, who wishes to marry a Prince while her father wants her to marry a skilled warrior.

The film is also considered historical fiction considering how much it draws from real traditions and beliefs of the time. Having been released at a time when all Disney films were becoming critically and commercially successful, Pocahontas was a successful musical that then became one of the most popular Disney princess movies.

4) Mulan (1998)

Pocahontas (Image via IMDB)

Mulan is well-known in pop culture owing to how famous the film became and continued to be ever since its release in 1998. It follows a young Mulan who discovers that her old and weak father must join the army when China is invaded by the Huns. She decides to disguise herself as a man and enroll in the army, signing up for a series of perilous adventures.

The movie actively questions gender roles and advocates the idea of love and compassion as much more important. The relationship between children and their parents is thoroughly explored through sensitive narratives about grief and loss. Even though the movie was remade for Disney+ in live-action in 2020, the original continues to have a passionate fan base.

5) Tangled (2010)

Tangled (Image via IMDB)

Tangled is the perfect example of a Disney movie that merges the larger-than-life with the uniquely personal and specific. Although the movie simply follows the age-old tale of Rapunzel, it adds a lot of nuance and layers the story with newer themes. Of all the films on the list, Tangled is one that comes closest to being a fairytale while still retaining some solid reality.

Amidst the theme of magic, motherhood, freedom, and love, Tangled, like Moana, tells the story of a young woman and her journey towards conquering her fear of the unknown through love and acceptance of her roots. The music in the film magnifies emotions to create a much more engaging watch.

These are just some of the many great Disney films that tell inspiring stories. While Disney princesses have evolved majorly over the decades, even the oldest princesses still find a way into pop culture and modern cinema, making it evident that these characters are here to stay.

