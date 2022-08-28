Why ‘Mulan’ is the most underrated Disney Remake

With the new Pinnochio film releasing very soon, it seems only fair to look back on the last remake by Disney. This would be none other than 2020’s Mulan. Originally, it was meant to be released into theaters in March 2020, but due to COVID-19, it was distributed to Disney+ in September.

The film received somewhat positive reviews from Western critics but was disliked by fans of the original film. Moreover, the tone, lack of songs, and omission of Mushu the dragon did not bode well with them.

Despite the hype, the film was a flop at the box office, largely due to the pandemic protocols and backlash from fans. However, its reception and performance at the box office should not be enough of a reason to deter fans from giving this remake another look.

Here is what makes this the most underrated Disney remake.

‘Mulan’ is better than people think

1) It has great potential

Yifei Liu as Mulan (Image via Disney)

If fans can stop comparing the remake to the 1998 animated film, they can realize that its greatness is to be seen in the majesty of the frames. Undoubtedly, this is a beautifully shot film, which has some of the best action sequences in a live-action Disney remake.

The dazzle radiates from the titular heroine's overzealous confidence over a patriarchal landscape. The narrative and scope are just a couple of the things that drive its potential as true cinema. Every shot seems like a moving painting, and the filmmakers have put a lot of time and effort into achieving this level of artistry. Looking at this film for its cinematography and plot premise would make one realize that the remake has a lot to offer, but dismissing it as a less-than-stellar film seems dismissive and insincere.

It took chances in its direction

The remake and the original 'Mulan' (Image via Disney)

Millennials and Gen Z will know Mulan for its songs and the hilarious dragon Mushu, but the live-action remake chose to omit these factors. Many fans have expressed their dismay over the final results. However, a Disney movie without songs or comic relief is not exactly a bad thing.

It’s obvious that the filmmakers decided to make the tone darker and take more liberties with this remake. They also decided to add another witch villain, which garnered more sympathy and worked as an enemy-turned-ally to aid Mulan in her quest to defeat Bori Khan.

In addition, the style and direction of the film holds no ground for complaint. However, the problem comes from fans of the original who consistently compare the two films. Fans should not be so critical of the execution and direction because the film is a remake and is made to derive a new iteration.

To be fair, if this film came before the animated feature, the critical reaction might have been different altogether. Fans would probably say that the live-action would be better than the animated. However, fans put the original on a pedestal for nostalgic purposes and find problems where there really are none.

It honors Asian culture

Yifei Liu as Mulan (Image via Disney)

Whether people like the movie or not, Mulan honors Asian culture and utilizes it with great vivacity. The costumes, architecture, and heritage of the East look to be historically accurate to the setting of the film.

While it was rumored that Disney would hire Jennifer Lawrence as the titular character, the company decided to stick with actors of Asian descent. It’s a small but bold move that speaks volumes about diversity and representation.

Hopefully, this Disney remake will be better revered for its ambition and splendor in a few years. It could possibly be seen as a classic in the years to come.

