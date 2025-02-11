Boosie BadAzz says if he were Drake no one else "could ever get another feature from me" after artists he helped said negative things about him

Boosie BadAzz recently addressed the lack of support for Drake after the rapper did not win any awards at the Grammys 2025. Drake had a dispute with Kendrick Lamar last year, leading to the release of multiple diss tracks. Kendrick's single Not Like Us topped the charts and won five Grammys at the ceremony held on February 2, 2025.

Notably, Drake has contributed to the successful careers of various artists over the years, and Boosie BadAzz acknowledged this when he shared a post on X on Monday, February 10, saying:

"Just imagining how Drake feel after boosting so many artist careers with his features. N those same mfs ain't got sh*t to say positive about this dude. That's weak a*s f*ck to me. On God, if I was Drake nobody could ever get another feature from me."

Trending

The first tweet (Image via X/BOOSIEOFFICIAL)

Although he expressed his support for Drake, Boosie BadAzz also shared another post on the same day to congratulate Kendrick Lamar for the positive response to his Super Bowl performance on February 9. He said:

"Good performance but Louisiana had enough artist to do they own line up. Im go say it."

Expand Tweet

A report by People magazine stated that Lamar performed Not Like Us while closing his show at the Super Bowl and omitted the word "p*deophile" from the lyrics that were originally featured in the track.

Boosie BadAzz shared his opinion about the dispute on one particular occasion

During Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap battle in 2024, Boosie BadAzz appeared for an interview on Dinner With The Don, saying that such disputes can lead to violence between certain artists. Bossie said that he does not like such disputes.

"What if somebody shoot Drake up? The whole world gon be sad… Somebody shoot Kendrick Lamar a*s up? Chop his a*s up. The whole house gon be quiet," he said.

While speaking on VladTV in July 2024, Boosie was seen praising the music video for Lamar's Not Like Us. He added that Kendrick outperformed Drake but acknowledged that Dake was still in the competition. Boosie went on to say:

"When you run a race and one just stop, one still running. You still running. You stretching it to win the race. When you stop going, that's with anything, what you gonna do? You gonna lose the race."

When the beef started in April, Boosie referred to the response of the rappers' fans in a tweet by writing:

"Go support them n court like yall supported the rap beef how would u feel if your family member died cause of hip hop rap beef I'm from Louisiana every rap beef I've seen people die yall so happy about who go win r lose but a mama go lose her son n ain't none of yall going to the funeral smh."

Expand Tweet

While Boosie BadAzz has addressed his support for Drake and Kendrick Lamar's performance in his latest tweets, none of them have shared any response to him until now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback