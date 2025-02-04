"There was simply no scowl or expression made" — Kacey Musgraves' rep denies claims singer had a shady response to Beyoncé winning

Kacey Musgraves is trending in the headlines after her reaction to Beyoncé's win at the recent Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025, went viral on different social media platforms. Notably, the moment happened when Beyoncé's project Cowboy Carter, released last year, emerged as a winner in the category of the Best Country Album.

A representative of Kacey has now responded to the viral moment and shared a statement with E! News on Monday, February 3, which reads:

"It's a sensationalistic false narrative meant to pit two talented female artists against each other. There was simply no scowl or expression made."

The award for Best Country Album was being presented by Taylor Swift on stage, who called out Beyoncé's name as the winner. While the singer was rushing to accept the award, the camera started focusing on the audience's reactions, and Kacey Musgraves was spotted with a serious expression as she clapped at the same time.

Social media platforms were flooded with different reactions, where people questioned the reason behind Kacey's serious look. Netizens also speculated that Kacey was possibly unhappy with Beyoncé's win since the former was also nominated in the same category for her album, Deeper Well.

Apart from Cowboy Carter and Deeper Well, the other nominations included F-1 Trillion by Post Malone, Higher by Chris Stapleton, and Whirlwind by Lainey Wilson, as reported by BBC.

Kacey Musgraves managed to win a Grammy Award in another category

Kacey Musgraves won an award in the category of Best Country Song for the single The Architect. The song was included in the soundtrack of her album Deeper Well, which managed to reach on top of the Billboard charts.

Kacey was able to beat the other nominations in the same category such as Beyoncé's Texas Hold 'Em, Jelly Roll's I Am Not Okay, Post Malone's I Had Some Help, and Shaboozey's A Bar Song. After accepting the award, Musgraves said that she was not expecting it and added:

"First of all, I have the absolute best team in the world; I have the best fans in the world; and ultimately, I just want to say: There's so much darkness in this world right now, and it just feels so good to be able to fight some of that darkness through song. It's such an honor. Thank you."

Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, co-writers of the track, presented the award. Kacey's achievement came just three days after releasing a mini-documentary about her album Deeper Well, titled Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well (The Making of the Album).

A report by Music Row on January 31, 2025, stated that the documentary featured the making of the project with Kacey Musgraves and the co-producers Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk. The trio worked together at the Electric Lady Studios in New York City and the filming process of the title song's music video.

While Kacey's album was already nominated in two categories at the Grammy Awards, it was listed among the nominations for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Engineered Album – Non-Classical.

